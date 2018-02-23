Popova leads the way for County Upper

County Upper Under-16 Girls continued their winning run as they took down Brentwood Fire 57-46 last weekend.

A solid second quarter from County Upper allowed the home team to run their bench and pull out a good win.

Starting the game a bit cold, County Upper lost the first quarter 15-14, but a solid second quarter saw the home team build up a 16-point lead.

Winning the third quarter 15-13 increased that advantage to 18 points, allowing coach Darren Johnson to run the bench in the fourth.

Alex Popova was the top scorer with 22 points, supported by Lizzy Sanders with 19 points and Grace Spooner and Jenna Wright, who both had eight points each.

The Under-16s will next be in action this weekend when they take on Thurrock Hornets at home.

• In East Conference 1, County Upper Under-16 Boys were unlucky not to pull out a win as they just fell short against Essex Blades, going down 61-54.

In a close first half County Upper battled blow for blow, losing the first quarter by only three points.

They won the second quarter 10-8, leaving them 26-25 down at half-time.

In the second half it was the visitors who took the advantage as they won the third quarter by four points to increase their lead.

County Upper managed to reduce the arrears by a point in the final quarter, but it was not enough to claw back the opposition.

Luca Beadle was the leading points scorer with 26, supported by Patrick Laycock and Amare Levonn (eight points apiece)

The Under-16s are next in action away against Thurrock Hornets on Sunday.

• County Upper Under-14 Girls were defeated 58-48 by Brentwood Fire in the East Conference.

They found themselves 23-7 behind after the first quarter — a period that ultimately proved to be the difference between the teams.

This weekend the team is on the road at Southend Swifts.