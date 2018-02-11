Pineda qualifies for Winter Cup with Team GB

Culford School’s Andrea Pineda was part of a Great Britain team of three that has qualified for the U14 Winter Cup in Rakovnik, Czech Republic later this month.

The 13-year-old won three out of three singles matches and won two out of three doubles matches against Georgia, Belgium and Sweden respectively.

She will now travel to the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton for a pre-tournament training camp.

Andrea’s coach, John Trehean, said: ”It is a great achievement Andrea winning all her singles and two doubles matches.

“She will now be competing against the very best European players and we wish her and the GB team every success.”

Pineda, whose mum is from the Philippines and moved to Culford from London to pursue her tennis dream, shot to prominence last year by winning the national titles at under-14s for both singles and doubles.

She also won the singles title at the Nike Junior International Tennis Europe competition in Bournemouth last summer to enter the top 100 players in her age category in Europe and helped Culford capture one of two Independet Schools Tennis Championships titles.