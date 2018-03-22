No titles for Wallis and Janssens at Romford

Mark Wallis
Neither Mark Wallis nor Patrick Janssens had cause for celebration after Romford’s two finals were completed on Friday.

In the Coral Essex Vase final nine-time champion trainer Wallis had to settle for the runner-up spot as Roswell Romanov came home in second.

Lakenheath handler Wallis also saw Ninja Penny finish in fourth, while Hockwold-based Janssens was represented by Barricane Carina, who came a place further back in fifth.

Janssens also had an interest in the Coral Golden Sprint final with third-placed Bockos Alfie.

Meanwhile, Wallis’ Brinkleys Twirl was due to run in the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby last night, while the Trainers Championship on Saturday has been postponed.