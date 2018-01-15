Mildenhall closes greyhound operation

Greyhound racing has ceased at Mildenhall Stadium with immediate effect.

The facility at West Row has hosted the sport for a number of decades, with meetings regularly taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

However, due to the financial problems that are impacting on the sport countrywide, racing manager Michael Hill has tonight confirmed the stadium is now closed for greyhound action.

Motorsport will continue at the venue, though, with speedway team Mildenhall Fen Tigers among those that use it for home fixtures.