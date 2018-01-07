Karting champ Harley dreams of progressing to Formula One

He has only been on the track two years now but after lifting his first karting title at the first attempt, talented Harley Mason, 10, is already dreaming of one day competing in a Formula One car.

The Lakenheath-based driver has taken the Red Lodge Karting circuit by storm in his debut series after progressing through their training programme, recently winning the Honda Cadet Championship.

Mason, a pupil at Great Heath Academy in Mildenhall is about to take the next step in following in the footsteps of his hero, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, when he begins his Club 2000 Championship series this weekend.

Terry Mason, his father who acts as his mechanic, said: “It all started two years ago when I took him to a ride and drive session and me and him went round and he actually beat me.

“I took him to Red Lodge’s Youngstarz club and he progressed through their training scheme really fast.

“He now competes alongside drivers a lot older than him, up to 15 and 16.

“This season he has just kept winning — he has had eight firsts and a couple of seconds and won the championship just before Christmas.

“All he wants to do is race in Formula One and I thought I would try and help him get into it.

“He absolutely loves Lewis Hamilton and he has got no fear and is so fast it is unbelievable.”

Mason currently competes at Red Lodge in a Honda GX160 (160cc) and his father said if he shows the same domination at the level up, Club 2000, he will want to put him into the MSA ranks, where karting stars can find themselves progressing all the way to the pinnacle of racing — Formula One.

Kelly Mason, Harley’s mother, added: “He’s determined to become the next Lewis Hamilton and hopes to have another good season this year.”