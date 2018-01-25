Hotspur comes up trumps for Janssens at Essex track

There was some Category Two glory for Hockwold trainer Patrick Janssens at Romford on Friday as Goldies Hotspur delivered the goods.

The January 2015 bitch secured herself a place in the final of the Mitch Millward Marathon and went on to win the 750m contest in 47.96 seconds from trap five.

It also carried on Hotspur’s recent positive form that has stretched to four victories from her last five outings.

Janssens’ Barricane Tommy came last in the same race, while his former employer — Lakenheath-based Mark Wallis — saw 2017 William Hill St Leger champion Rubys Rascal finish in fourth position.

Imperial Kennels’ Wallis also saw Kilcree Diamond and Cotton Pants finish in third and fourth position respectively in the Friday Night 500 Standard final at the same meeting in Essex.

Meanwhile, Wallis’ Bombers Bullet was the runner-up in Sunday’s Henlow Maiden Derby final — another Category Two contest.