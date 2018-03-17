Henman delivers another serving of advice at Culford

Culford School saw the return of former British No 1 Tim Henman OBE this week as he delivered a masterclass for members of the school’s tennis academy.

Tim led a coach seminar with Culford’s tennis coaches before heading on court to work with academy players, spending hours in action with pupils to provide analysis and advice to aid their development.

Head of tennis, James Yates said: “The ongoing relationship with Tim gives our academy players a great advantage on the court.

“His insight into the modern game is both informative and motivational. As coaches, we are left inspired by Tim’s energy and knowledge.”

Culford is the top co-educational tennis school in the UK according to the LTA and is the current holder of the U18 Boys’ National Championship title.

• Meanwhile, Culford pupil Kira Reuter claimed her third British Tour event after winning the Loughborough British Tour title at the weekend.

The 17-year-old is looking to improve her top 10 GB U18 ranking further as she cemented her position as an exciting prospect nationally.

Coach Chris Johnson said: “Kira continues to make great strides. She will be stepping up a level now and we are excited for the next 18 months.”