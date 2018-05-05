GUINEAS FESTIVAL: Ninth 2000 Guineas for O'Brien

It was a real family affair on the opening day of this year's QIPCO Guineas Festival as Aidan O'Brien won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas for the ninth time, while Newmarket's Charlie Appleby had an impressive four winners over the course of the afternoon at the Rowley Mile.

O'Brien, who already held the record for most victories in the first Classic of the year after Churchill's triumph 12 months ago, saw 3-1 shot Saxon Warrior come good on this occasion.

FOUR WINS: Tribal Quest was one of four winners for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

And to add further gloss to the victory, it was O'Brien's teenage son Donnacha that was in the saddle of the three-year-old, who has since been installed as the odds-on favourite for June's Investec Epsom Derby.

With his father in America to oversee Mendelssohn's preparations for tonight's Kentucky Derby, Donnacha said: “It's very special, I've got to say a huge thanks to dad and the owners for giving me the chance to sit on him and hopefully I didn't mess up today.

“He travelled beautiful and I thought we were the winner the whole way. I probably got a bit excited at the two pole when I gave him a squeeze a bit early.

“He's an absolute monster of a horse so you never know, he could improve again. I was very impressed, I thought he was a very good horse even on his homework, we've made no secret of it, and I think he's very, very good.

LIVED UP TO BILLING: Roger Varian's Defoe justified his favouritism

It was also a day to remember for Hungerford trainer Roger Teal after his 50-1 interest Tip Two Win took second in the day's showpiece race, while the Appley-trained Masar - winner of last month's Craven Stakes and pre-race favourite - came home third.

Godolphin's Appleby, who along with his jockey William Buick would have plenty to celebrate over the course of the afternoon, said: "Had you told me four or five weeks ago that we would be third in the Guineas, I’d have taken that quite happily.

"William went out with the mindset that we were going to go forward with him. He gave him a lovely ride and he came in and said he ran like a horse who needed a step up in trip."

With the course bathed in sunshine and barely a cloud to be seen in the sky, proceedings kicked off with a Newmarket winner - Appleby's Oasis Charm coming out on top in a battle with favourite Sharja Bridge in the Spring Lodge Stakes.

OFF THE MARK: Appleby's first winner of the day was Oasis Charm

It sealed a second win in succession for the four-year-old, who opened up his account for the season with victory on the All-Weather at Chelmsford last month.

Appleby said: “Oasis Charm was dropping back in trip so once they hit the rising ground and got into a battle I knew he was going to see this out.

“We thought a good bit of this horse in his two-year-old career but he's had a few setbacks along the way.

"However, he's maturing all the time and I thought he looked fantastic in the paddock today, he's definitely come forward from his experience at Chelmsford.

The Moulton Paddocks trainer went on to add that the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot could be next on Oasis Charm's agenda.

Meanwhile, Mabs Cross - trained by Michael Dods up in Darlington - clinched the Group 3 Longhole Palace Stakes after a 214-mile journey down from County Durham, before it was anoter HQ horse back in the winners enclosure as Roger Varian's Defoe justified odds-on favouritism in the Group 2 Dunaden Jockey Club Stakes.

The winning margin of four lengths would have it appear that it was a straightforward assignment for the son of Dalakhani, but it was anything but after Ed Dunlop's Red Verdon - with James Doyle in the saddle - made an early play for home and opened up a healthy advantage.

However, Andrea Atzeni refused to panic on-board Defoe and eventually reeled in the race leader to further strengthen his Group 1 credentials.

"It was a tough race to watch, it always threatened to be tactical but they went steady and although Andrea always looked comfortable, James made a very good move on his blindside and we looked in trouble two and half furlongs down," said Varian.

“I was really impressed how the horse got himself and us out of trouble because he was probably around eight lengths out of his ground and without his momentum, so he's had to pick up and really see it out strongly up the hill and I thought as hard as it was to watch, the manner of the way he went through the last two furlongs was impressive."

After seeing Masar finish third in the 2000 Guineas, Appleby rediscovered that winning feeling with a hat-trick in the final three races of the day - Tribal Quest in the Hot Streak Handicap Stakes, Key Victory in the Havana Gold Newmarket Stakes and Symbolization in the day-ending QIPCO Racing Welfare Handicap - all of which came with the trusty Buick in the saddle.