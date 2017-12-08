Fightback is in vain as Dragons make most of early defensive errors

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Norwich Dragons III 2

Bury II 1

Bury were 2-0 down after six minutes after some costly errors, but they showed good composure and clawed their way back in to the game.

Lee Avery kept Bury in the game with some great saves. Bury pushed hard but had only a goal from Will Jolly to show for their efforts.

n In Division 4NE Bury III lost 3-1 at home to second-placed Lowestoft Railway. Bury had a goal ruled out before the visitors took the lead.

In a physical battle, Lowestoft added a second but Bury fought back with a Tim Thompson thunderbolt. Bury went all out on attack in last 110 minutes and were unlucky not to draw level.

n In Division 5NE Bury IV lost 3-2 at Watton. In familiar style, after a good first 10 minutes, Bury let in a goal against the run of play, then watched as Watton scored two more.

Having then worked harder, went more direct and on the cusp of half-time scored through Mark Dykes. Their second-half pressure paid off when Alex Jones got their second, but that was as close as they got.

n Bury Ladies II won 5-1 against the Bury Ladies III in a brilliant East Women’s League Division 2NW game. Ladies III played some great hockey.

Sophie Robins scored a hat-trick for Ladies II, with Becky Guy and Julie Grayling also scoring. Katie Bedford was play of the match.

n Bury hosted the final round of the Suffolk Youth League Under-10s mixed tournament. Bury were able to field three teams in the seven-a-side format league against opposition from across Suffolk.

The first team won two and drew two while maintaining clean sheets.

There were strong performances from Rhys Whiting and Jago Bucher in defence, Jonathan Etherington in goal, Grace Calver and George Prentice down the wings with James Green and Preston Devereux in mid field.

The Second team won all four games, and the Third team three, losing only to Bury II. There were strong performances from Henry Goldrup, Toby Price, Verity Valentine and Henrietta Croot.