Culford sides aim for National Finals

Culford School’s Golf Academy A and B golf teams will compete against each other for the ISGA (Independent Schools Golf Association) East Regional title and the chance to play at the National Finals.

The teams, featuring players from the Senior School, defeated their New Hall counterparts at Flempton Golf Club last Thursday, to both reach the ISGA regional final.

VICTORIOUS: Bury GC Ladies Three Clubs and a Putter winning team (from left) Yvonne Horne, Molly Smith, ladies captain Hannah Clark (presenting) and Tracey Claydon

The winners will play at St Mellion International Golf Club, Cornwall, in April against other regional champions from across the UK.

Current American US Kids Golf Foundation Under-18 European Champion, Max Adams, led the way for the A team with a convincing 4&3 win, while fellow A team members Tom Auchterlonie and Joe Beasant both also won 2&1 and 3&2 respectively.

In the B team, Max Weaver dominated his game, coming out with a 7&6 victory, while Will Kibbler won 4&3.

Jude Everitt lost by the narrow margin of 2&1.

Head of golf Lawrence Dodd said:​ “I am very proud that both of our teams will meet in the regional final. It shows the strength and depth of the players within the academy.”

Bury GC

On a cold and foggy morning, 40 ladies of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club took part in the annual Three Clubs and a Putter challenge.

This is a Stableford competition played over 10 holes and despite the weather, some excellent scores were recorded.

The individual competition was won by Tracey Claydon with an impressive 24 points, beating Clare Sykes with 19 points on count-back into second place.

Tracey said that she was delighted with how she played.

Ladies’ captain Hannah Clark said: “It’s no surprise that Tracey has just been cut by two shots at the end of year handicap review.”

Clark added: “I was very pleased with how many ladies played in the competition in what is a difficult format in the winter. Well done to Tracey — what a fantastic score.

“Our course is looking and playing great at the moment, especially with all the winter work being done in preparation for the season ahead.”

The team prize winners were Tracey Claydon along with Molly Smith and Yvonne Horne with an impressive 60 points. A convincing win, beating the second-placed team, who scored 47 points.

Thetford GC

The Seniors’ Winter Pairs is the first trophy competition of the year at Thetford and this year’s winners were Tony Dinwiddy & Dave Edgar.

They combined for 39pts in the four-ball better-ball competition to finish one point clear of the field.

Runners-up, with 38, were Steve Cobb & Les Day who got the better of Doug Atkins & Peter Yule on count-back.

The Suffolk GC

Following the completion of the first Midweek Order of Merit of the current captain’s year, which was won by Ivan Snelling, the Weekend League has now also concluded.

The winner was five-handicapper Gary Last with 26 points, who was well ahead of Daniel Kaye in second place on 17.

Chris Tate took third spot with 15pts, followed closely by Luke Hayden on 14.

Kaye made an excellent start to the second quarter Order of Merit league table by winning last Sunday’s Weekend Medal at The Suffolk.

Despite a strong bitterly cold wind, the scoring was impressive with the top three places all below nett 70.

Playing off a handicap of 11, Kaye returned a superb nett 65, one shot ahead of Jamie Cooper (20hcp) in second.

James Laflin’s third place score of 81-12=69 was also an outstanding performance on an unpleasant winter’s day.

Chris Tate, who plays off 5, had the lowest Gross score of 76 in fourth place and Jez Thomas came fifth with 83-12=71.

• A quick reminder that entry forms for The Suffolk’s Major Mayhem series are now available at the club’s reception and in the clubhouse, for this popular annual event (non-members welcome).