Culford recognised as top tennis school in the country

Culford School has retained its top co-educational tennis school ranking for the second year in a row by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The school has been recognised as the top school for boys and the second best school for girls.

The announcement comes after the school’s teams finished as runners-up at the national tennis finals in Bolton this weekend.

The boys, en route to the final, defeated Repton 12-0 and Merchiston Castle 8-4 as they asserted their dominance.

The girls’ team beat Manchester Grammar School 8-4 and Leicester 12-0 to reach the last stage.

On Finals Sunday, both teams narrowly lost at the last stage but were consoled by the news of their top LTA ranking.

The boys fell to a tight 4-2 loss to Bournemouth with Harry Wendelken and Luke Watson edged out on a tie-break in the final match.

Meanwhile, the girls battled hard in their game but lost 6-0 to a very strong Talbot Heath side.

The year has also seen the U18 boys crowned national champions and the U18 girls finished in third place.

David Hall, head of tennis, said: “All players were magnificent all weekend and should be very proud.

“To finish second in the national finals, which involves state and independent schools from across Great Britain, is a great achievement.”

n Meanwhile, Culford School has been named in The Cricketer magazine’s top 100 cricket schools in the country.

It was recognised for its coaching facilities, including a bowling machine, bat sensors and live video analysis.

Andy Northcote, head of cricket, said: “Through these developments we can transform every individual player and help them realise their potential.”