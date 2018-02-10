CU Under-19s storm to win over Long Rd

County Upper Under-19s continued their winning streak in their ABL campaign on Wednesday with a convincing 91-54 victory over Long Road.

Stephan Petkovic top-scored with 15 points, while Leon Neizi and Tomisin Olumoroti added 13 points each in support.

“It was not the best game we have played this season,” said coach Darren Johnson.

“There were moments where we had great offensive and defensive possessions allowing us to go on runs.

“However, this game also highlighted a lot of areas we need to continue to work on if we are to finish the season strong.”

Long Road were led by Morris with 24 points as they take on Gateway next week, while County Upper host the same opponents on February 21.

• County Upper Under-14 Girls pulled out a great 63-58 win from their East Conference encounter with a strong Norfolk Iceni team.

Grace Spooner was the trailblazer for County Upper with 32 points, supported in the scoring by Jenna Wright and Jemima Kent with 13 points and eight points respectively.

The Under-14s will next be in action on February 10 when they play Baddow Eagles.

• There was not such positive news for County Upper-16 Boys, though, as they lost out 59-49 to Brentwood Leopards Black.