CU Elite Boys simply blow away their hard-working opposition

County Upper Under-19 Elite Boys picked up another away win in their ABL Central campaign, beating Uxbridge College 102-39.

After a slow start, County Upper battled back to lead 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. They then blew the game open, and were 45-19 ahead at half-time.

County Upper started the second half with the same rhythm, and were 72-27 ahead at the end of the third quarter. Uxbridge worked hard in the fourth quarter, but failed to make an impact.

Tolu Adeoti scored 18 points and was supported by Jonathan Bourne (14) and Leon Neziri (13).

n The Under-16 boys, playing against Chelmsford, the top team in the East 1 Conference, battled hard but fell just short 75-61.

The damage was done in the second quarter as County Upper struggled as Chelmsford turned up the pressure to lead 47-25 at half-time.

Luca Beadle scored 23 points, Brandon Marshall 20 and Patrick Laycock eight.

The team is in action tomorrow when they take on the Essex Blades in Colchester.

n In a tough and close East Conference match up against mid-table Greenhouse Pioneers, County Upper Under-14 girls fell just short, the visitors winning 65-58.

In a close first half both teams traded baskets, the visitors leading 30-26 at half-time. County Upper won the fourth quarter 18-15, but it was not enough.

Grace Spooner scored 20 points, Jenna Wright 16 and Kayleigh Brown 10.

County Upper will be in action after Christmas when they take on Ipswich away.

n A physically tough game saw the Wolves Under-16 girls beat London Thunder Lewisham 76-36 in the Southeast Conference.

Alex Popova was the highest scorer with 26 points, with a very good performance from the number 11. Eleanor Jones had her best game of the season with 15 points.

County Upper Wolves play Richmond Knights at home tomorrow (4pm).

n County Upper Wolves Under-14 had a blowout 113-58 victory against Brentwood Leopards II in East II Conference.

Top scorers were Lewis French with a season high of 36 points, Jayden Crawford 27 and Amari Levonn 25.

County now have a record of 6-1 and will face off against Essex Rockets tomorrow.