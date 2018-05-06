Croquet club to offer ‘have a go’ sessions next weekend

Bury St Edmunds & District Croquet Club is determined to attract some new members this month, as they prepare to open up their Victory Ground home for a taster session.

Chairman Sandra Green said the club had decided to participate in National Croquet Day on Sunday, May 13, to celebrate the club, but to also try to bring in some fresh blood.

She said: “It’s a fantastic game and a great way to spend a few hours on a sunny day.

“I hope, by opening up our club, we can bring some people together and show them this.

“We want to promote the game but also to attract some younger players as well.

“It’s time we moved away from this image of croquet as a sport for older people only, it really shouldn’t be.

“There’s actually quite a bit of skill involved as well.”

With the weather forecasted to be increasingly sunny and warm for the remainder of the month, Green hopes plenty of people will decide to visit the club, hidden behind the cricket field, between 2pm and 5pm.

“It has an image as a posh, upper class English game, and it really isn’t,” she said.

“A lot of people have opinions about a game they have never even tried and, from my experience, that changes when they give it a try.

“We would love to see some people come along and find out for themselves, I bet plenty will be surprised.”

She said they would be offering taster sessions in the Golf Croquet format, the simpler version of the game that pits two individuals or two teams of two against each other as they aim to get to the finish line first.

The rules are simpler than the longer form of the game, Association Croquet version, which is a more mentally challenging and tactical version of the sport.