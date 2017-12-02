County Upper wrap up USA Tour with a narrow loss as players scouted

The County Upper U19 Elite Boys ran their US opponents close, but were unable to snatch victory in the final game of their 2017 USA tour.

They were up against Iowa Central Community College’s JV — Junior Varsity, the college’s second team — but fell just short of winning the game as they lost 55-64.

It was a tough game for County Upper, but their most competitive on the tour, as they have struggled against strong opposition.

County Upper took a quick lead but struggled in attack as they repeatedly missed easy shots. Iowa Central took advantage and regained the lead, but a determined Wolfpack did not give up.

Despite putting up a strong defence, the missed opportunities ultimately cost them.

The visitors were led by Bradley Day with 14 points and supported by Tomisin Olumoroti and Leon Neziri with 12 and 11 points respectively.

“Playing basketball games in the USA is tough,” said coach Darren Johnson. “Not only because of the level in which colleges play, but also because it is hard playing games when you are living out of a suitcase, battling jet-lag, having late nights and eating out every night during your stay.

“Our guys were bound to be tired (after a packed schedule of games), and this showed in the way we executed the offence and struggled to finish at the basket.

“But our defence played with heart and determination and we finished the game with a respectable score line. But, on a positive note, some of our players have been noticed.”

They next play Haringey 6th Form College at home in the ABL on Wednesday (4.15pm).

n Meanwhile, County Upper Wolves U14 Boys (East of England II Conference) beat East Hertfordshire Royals at home by 102-42.

They next face Brentwood Leopards away on Saturday.

n And the County Upper Wolves U16 Girls (Southeast of England Conference) also won, despite only having eight players, as they beat Brentwood 78-43.

They play London Thunder-Lewisham at home on Saturday (5.15pm)

n But the County Upper U14 Girls (East of England Conference) were not able to secure a winning clean sweep, narrowly losing to Brentwood Fire team 49-55. They host London Greenhouse Pioneers tomorrow (3.15pm).