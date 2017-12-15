County Upper’s pace just too much for Haringey

County Upper continued their winning start to the Under-19 Elite ABL campaign when they put together a 120–71 victory against Haringey.

Jonathan Bourne top-scored with 25 points, supported by Tolu Adeoti’s 20 points, while Stefan Petkovic and Bradley Day both had 18 points apiece.

After a competitive first quarter, County Upper took a significant lead in the second with a series of direct, strong and aggressive plays to the basket resulting in easy layups and trips to the free throw line, resulting in a 65-33 half-time advantage.

Despite improved play from Haringey in the third quarter, they were never able to keep up with the pace set by County Upper.

“We did a good job of breaking Haringey’s press and executing our defensive principles” said coach Johnson.

“Although this was a solid performance we still have areas that are needing work, which we will try to work on as we prepare to face CoHENEL away.”

n County Upper Wolves under-16 girls played their last game before Christmas at home to Southeast Conference leaders Richmond Knights. In a tight game they came through with a 74-56 win.

Lizzy Sanders was top scorer with 24 points, Alex Popova 21 and Grace Spooner 16, with the Wolves pulling clear in the fourth quarter with 24-7 scoreline.

They finished the first half eight points clear, but led by justone point after the third quarter.

n County Upper under-14 boys were in Southend against Essex Rockets and got a well deserved 122-14 East Conference II win, pushing their record to 7-1.

County Upper came out firing on all cylinders and outscored the home squad 36-4 in the first quarter. Great defence in the second saw the Rockets unable to score.

Top scorers were Lewis French with 38 points, Amare Levonn 30 and Jayden Crawford 27.

County Upper host unbeaten Cambridge Cats at the weekend.

n County Upper under-16 boys travelled to Colchester to take on the Essex Blades.

Without the experience of Brandon Marshall, Luca Beadle and Josh Hales the Wolfpack struggled to contain the pressure, and were beaten 86-53 in the East Conference.

Essex Blades won the first quarter 20-9 and the third 24-9.

The last game of 2017 tomorrow sees Southend Scorpions the visitors.