County Upper recover from a slow start to record big triumph

County Upper Under-16 Boys’ team began 2018 with a solid 110-47 win away at Braintree Blue Devils.

Starting the encounter off in rusty fashion, they were able to shake if off to finish with a dominant and commanding display.

Starting the game, County Upper were down by six points before Amare Levann hit back-to-back three pointers, spearheading a 10-0 run, giving CU a four-point lead with two minutes to play in the quarter.

Trading baskets for the remaining two minutes, County Upper finished leading by five points, 19-14.

The second quarter started with CU going on a 19-4 run increasing their lead to 20 points.

Finishing the quarter on a 12-6 run, County Upper increased their lead to 26 points, 50-24.

County Upper ran their bench in the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, but in the last five minutes of the game CU put together some of their best basketball.

Levann scored eight of his 22 points during this particular period, helping County Upper go on a 22-3 run to close out the game and rubber stamp the team’s comfortable victory.

“It is always tough to come out of a two-week break and play the style of basketball we were playing before the Christmas break,” said coach Darren Johnson.

“These first games back are always ugly, however we did do a good job today in getting back into the swing of things fast and playing at times with some very good offence and defence.

“As we continue into the second half of the season, I am hoping we can continue to improve.”

County Upper were led in scoring by Luca Bradley with a return of 28 points, supported by Levann and Patrick Laycock with 22 points and 17 points respectively.

County Upper travel to Brentwood Leopards White this weekend.