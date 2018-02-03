County Upper rack up wins

County Upper Basketball Under-19 Elite Boys continued their winning streak in the Academy Basketball League with a solid 90-77 win against the previously unbeaten Alec Reed.

Sam Kesinro top scored with 27 points, while Leon Neizi added 15 points with Stefan Petkovic and John Bourne each netting 14 points apiece.

Coach Darren Johnson said: “Alec Reed are a tough programme who are well coached and have some great athletes.

“We did a good job on both the offensive end and defensive end of the court today.

“It is hard to breakdown any team, especially a team such as Alec Reed, but we were able to disrupt their defence while also giving their offence problems, which allowed us to pull out a win.

“We still need to improve in certain areas and will again work on this as we move forward.”

• Meanwhile, County Upper U16 Girls also pulled off an impressive win in the Southeast Conference against Thurrock Hornets, racking up a 66-35 triumph on the road.

They were led in the scoring by Alex Popova with 22 points and well-supported by Grace Spooner and Jenna Wright with 15 and 12 points respectively.

The U16s will be back in action on the February 10 against Hounslow Hawks away.

• The County Upper U14 Girls played some of their best basketball of the season to dismantle the Brentwood Leopards in the East Conference, recording a 91-43 win.

They were led in scoring by Grace Spooner with 41 points, supported by Jenna Wright (17 points) and Jemima Kent (12 points).

County Upper will next be in action this weekend when they host Norfolk Iceni.