County Upper go through to last eight

County Upper Elite Under-19s continued their winning streak in the first round of the ABL play-offs with a 84-79 win over Archbishop Beck.

Sam Kesinro top-scored with 24 points, supported by Stefan Petkovic and Jonathan Bourne with 19 points and 11 points respectively.

FULL FLIGHT: Jonathan Bourne

Archbishop Beck took a narrow 16-15 advantage leading into the second quarter, but County Upper led 39-31 at half-time.

Making some excellent offensive and defensive plays in the third quarter, County Upper were able to increase their lead to 58-48.

They extended the lead to 15 points, but Archbishop Beck finished strongly, chipping away at County Upper’s lead but just falling short.

“Archbishop Beck made us work hard today for the win,” said coach Darren Johnson. “Our shots were not falling and our defence let us down at times, but we were able to dig deep and pull out the win.

ON THE ATTACK: Tolulope Adeoti

“This game has again highlighted areas we need to continue to work on if we are to be competitive in the next round of the play-offs.”

County Upper will now meet Hackney Community College in the last eight.

• Weather conditions meant only one of four scheduled County Upper matches took place at the weekend, the Under-16 girls beating Lewisham Thunder 66-46 in the Southeast Conference.

A strong first and third quarter saw County Upper able to take control of the game and come out comfortable winners.

Some great defence, combined with Alex Popova scoring 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter, saw County Upper take a 19-6 lead into the second quarter.

Rotating the bench in the second quarter County Upper increased their lead to 37-22 at half-time.

In the third quarter some great defence held the home team to just four points, at the same time the offence scoring 21 points for a 58-26 lead. In the fourth quarter Lewisham chipped into County Upper’s lead but were never able to close the gap.

Grace Spooner and Eleanor Jones each scored 10 points. County Upper play their last game of the season on March 24, away to Richmond Knights.