Competitive jump event leads to all six favourites being beaten

A fairytale result to the first running of the Robert Clifton-Brown Memorial Ladies Open was the highlight of an excellent Thurlow Point-To-Point at Horseheath on Saturday as a gloomy afternoon was brightened up by a series of close finishes.

All six favourites were turned over and no race was won by more than two lengths at the exciting and competitive meet.

And there was a fitting tribute to Clifton-Brown, a staunch supporter of East Anglian Point-To-Point Racing for over 60 years prior to his death in late 2016, in the Ladies Open.

Much of his involvement in the sport was in conjunction with Newmarket-based trainer-rider Louise Allan, who carried off the Memorial Cup thanks to the victory of Kriss William.

Having built up a decent lead at the start of the uphill home straight, Kriss William held off the late thrust of Sharp Suit by half a length to give Allan the 79th win of her career in the saddle.

It was also the first success of the season for Ed Turner, who runs his family’s training operation at Ampton Hall.

Meanwhile the Men’s Open witnessed a rematch of the equivalent race at this venue on Easter Saturday between Ardkilly Witness and Curraigflemens.

On that occasion Curraigflemens prevailed by a mere short head but, this time, Ardkilly Witness took revenge by half a length as the pair again fought out a compelling duel through the final half mile.

And Andrew Pennock, from Timworth, gained the satisfaction of saddling both the first two home, This Breac and Somme Boy, in the Restricted Race having been suffering a frustrating season by his own high standards.

Somme Boy looked sure to score when jumping past his front-running stablemate at the final fence but This Breac rallied to gain a three-quarters of a length verdict.

He was ridden by Welshman Evan David, who is soon to take up a post at the yard of the Gloucestershire handler, Ben Pauling, after many years under the employ of Tim Vaughan.

Thetford trainer David Kemp must have thought he was going to return home empty-handed after the eclipse of both Curraigflemens and Law Of Gold, who was beaten when falling at the second last in the Restricted.

But Age Of Heroes took Kemp to the nine-winner mark for 2018 in the Maiden Race.

It was a close run thing though, as Age Of Heroes only held off the flying finish of Conteur d’Histoire by a short head, thus denying Ed Turner a double.

The card had begun with a big shock as Legend To Be, the outside of a six-strong field at 20-1, made every yard of the running under an attacking ride from Dickie Collinson, from Sutton, near Ely, to lift the Club Members Race.

It was the third time Collinson had ridden the son of Midnight Legend between the flags, with all three outings resulting in victories.

Owned, trained and bred at West Wratting by Sarah Humphrey, Legend To Be is extremely versatile having already won a hunter trial at the course.

Wymondham trainer Caroline Fryer made it two Pointing wins and two National Hunt seconds in the last seven days when Midnight Bliss posted her third success of the campaign in the Novice Riders Race under Kate Gowing.

She took advantage of the favourite, Just Cause, slipping up on a bend to beat Amigo by two lengths.