Clovers strike lucky again with One Fine Morning

The Clover brothers had more success with One Fine Morning on Saturday, writes James Crispe.

The 12-year-old, who is owned by jockey Charlie from Shimpling and trained by Tom in Newmarket, triumphed in the Hunt Race at the Essex & Suffolk meeting in Higham.

The margin of victory was fourth lengths from Nightscape, though it could have been a much different outcome with Charlie almost ejected from the saddle at the last fence.

It followed their success from two weeks ago in the Novice Riders Race in Chelmsford.

Meanwhile, the biggest shock on the card came in the four-runner Mixed Open as Broken Eagle, triumphant in all six of his previous visits to this track, was brought down at the very first fence by the fall of Kriss William which left jockey Rosie Turner, from Ampton, with a nasty shoulder injury.

Master Workman, trained at Kilverstone by David Kemp, proved best of the two remaining participants to revive a season which thus far had seen him pull up on each of his two outings.

Elsewhere during the meeting, 16-year-old Noah Brazg, from Barrington, stayed out of trouble in the 16-runner Novice Riders’ Race by always holding a prominent position aboard Ballybough Gorta and, with the odds-on favourite, Midnight Cowboy, having to come from the back of the huge field, was able to pass the winning post four lengths in front of his fast-finishing adversary.

The Conditions Race was a much better populated affair, with 15 runners, and witnessed a comfortable four-length success for Mr Syntax, trained at Soham by Michelle Bentham.

There was also a great turn-out for the Restricted (14) where Hurricane Vic held off the rank outsider, Muchadoaboutnothing, by a short head.

It was also a brilliant day for heated Debate as proved 10 lengths too strong for Josh The Plod in the Maiden Race.