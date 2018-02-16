Chris Boughton’s golf column: Weather plays havoc with golfers

The weather looked decidedly dodgy last Wednesday for The Suffolk GC Midweek Stableford competition.

The week before, the golfers were greeted with strong winds and hail and this time there was a light covering of snow on most of the greens.

But the sun kindly made a timely appearance to melt the snow and the golfers were able to start on time. It was however, bitterly cold and not a day for the faint-hearted but at least there was no further snow to interrupt proceedings.

Seasoned campaigner Brian Wiltorn (22hcp), who is the club’s long-standing course marshall, returned the best score of the day, with Tony Hurst (20hcp) one point back in second place and Dave King (18hcp) third.

After two weeks of the latest 13-week Midweek Order of Merit League, Wiltorn and Bob Stevens share top spot in the table with 16 points.

Hurst lies third with 10.

There was no rain, hail or snow for the golfers to deal with for the Suffolk’s February weekend Stableford last Sunday, but it was a bitterly cold morning.

Five-handicapper Chris Tate coped well with the conditions to return the best score, one point ahead of Stephen Wood (14hcp).

In third place was Michael Callinan. After two rounds of the latest Weekend Order of Merit League, Tate leads with 16 points with Woods in second place on 11.

Daniel Kaye is one point behind in third spot.

Bury GC

Also last Sunday, 60 hardy members at Bury GC braved the very chilly weather to compete in round three of the club’s Winter Goblets series.

The winning pair were Michael & Andrew Gee with 38 points, beating Nick Bonney & Colin Gray on countback.

Craig & Scott Rutterford were 3rd with 37.

The fourth and final round of the Winter Goblets takes place on Sunday, March 4.

Flempton GC

The recent weather has been anything but golf-friendly, but that didn’t stop the juniors at Flempton from taking part in their annual end of January 9-hole Stableford competition.

Joseph Beasant carded the top score of the event with an impressive 20 points, followed closely by Max Adams on 19.

Fern McCarthy came third with 18.

Thetford GC

Kevin Cooke pipped David Fawcett on countback to win Division One of the February Medal at Thetford last Sunday, with a birdie at the par-5 6th hole and another at the par-4 9th, which is Stroke Index 1.

A steady finish with four successive pars completed a balanced round of 40-40=80 for a nett score of level-par 72.

Fawcett had only dropped six strokes after 15 holes but was left to regret a 5-6-6 finish which meant he let another five strokes slip away over the last three holes.

His final card was 83-11=72.

Andy Beard (9hcp) and Ray Hamilton (8hcp) were next with nett 73s, both had double-bogey sixes at the 18th.

Other scores: Stephen McKeown 82-8=74, Gareth Mills 79-5=74, Andrew Horsburgh 80-5=75, Paul Pearce 80-5=75, John Baldwin 86-10=76, Matthew Foulds 86-10=76, Robbie O’Brien 82-6=76, Paul Garnham 85-9=76, Matt Harben 82-6=76, Gary Scott 85-8=77, Bryan Muggeridge 85-8=77, Brian How 87-10=77.

In Division Two, Terry Harrison had the lowest nett score of the competition 90-20=70, one better than Jon Olpin 99-28=71.

Martin Lash came third with 91-19=72.

Other scores: Jon Daly 95-20=75, Derek Smith 97-21=76, Steve Ducan 89-13=76, Paul Wright 102-25=77, Graham Sloan 92-13=79, Ken Kirwan 105-25=80.

On Monday, the Thetford Seniors held their February Stableford and Chris Foulds was a clear winner with 39pts.

The 21-handicapper finished three points ahead of four players on 36pts: Roger Squirrell (18hcp), club champion Robert Setchell (5hcp), Steve McIlroy (21hcp) and club captain Bob Pearson (14hcp).