Chris Boughton’s golf column: Retiring Stow skippers raise big sum

Stowmarket Golf Club captains, Mark Tibbenham and Clare Peck, finished their year by being presented with their official photos at the club’s annual meeting held on Thursday, March 29.

Despite the rigours of their captaincy, they were also on winning form with their golf and picked up the club’s mixed unrelated trophy, a knockout foursomes match play competition.

The club’s press officer, Annie Tyler, reported: “Both Clare and Mark have had an excellent year, using their formidable organisation skills to carry out their duties, usually with huge smiles on their faces.”

They have also raised an amazing £11,000 for their chosen charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Last weekend, Stowmarket held the drive-in for new club captain Barry Knights. His chosen charity is the East Anglian Children’s Hospice.

The new Ladies’ captain, Anne Fenning, carried out her drive-in the previous week and will be supporting the same charity as Barry.

The Suffolk GC

John Dale, who celebrated his 65th birthday recently, also returned to form by winning The Suffolk’s latest midweek qualifier at the Suffolk Golf Club.

His nett score of 72 was one shot better than Jez Thomas and Mark Rothon.

Bob Stevens still leads the Midweek Order of Merit table with 49 points, followed by Tony Hurst with 41.

Ivan Snelling, who won the two previous Order of Merits, lurks menacingly in third spot with 37.

Former jockey Gordon Markham and the club’s course marshall Brian Wiltorn combined well to win the Spring Pairs competition with an impressive score of 47 points.

Alf Sandford and Val O’Neill were runners-up with 44 points.

Daniel Kaye and John Pritchard took third spot with 43 points, pushing Jim Chapman and Ivan Snelling into fourth place on countback.

In the senior section Dudley Potter competition, Anthony Lawes was a convincing winner with 41 Stableford points from his 15 handicap.

His front nine score of just 2 over gross was particularly impressive and included birdies on the par five 1st and par three 7th holes.

Three golfers scored 38 points, in countback order: Ray Keil, Richard Cross and Michael Field.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury Golf Club have published details of this year’s Captain’s Charity Day which will be held on Friday, September 21.

The day commences with a 9am registration with coffee and bacon rolls, followed by a shotgun start at 10.30 am.

The format is best three scores from teams of four (any combination) with hole-in-one prizes on all par 3s. There will also be prizes for longest drives, nearest-the-pins and the best dressed team.

Following the golf there will be a presentation, raffle and auction in aid of the My Wish Charity (Every Heart Matters).

The day will be hosted by Captains Ray Coleman and Hannah Clark. To sponsor the event contact the club.

Michael Busson’s nett 67 was five shots better than his handicap and was good enough to win the club’s Croger Cup and Lombard qualifying round last weekend.

Runner-up, James Thomas, navigated the front nine holes in just 3 over, but stumbled on the back nine to finish with 85-17=68.

Richard Walker’s nett 69 took third place, pushing five-handicapper Phil Graham into fourth spot on countback.

Graham, however returned the lowest gross score of 74. There was a very impressive turnout of 119 golfers.