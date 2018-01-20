Chris Boughton’s golf column: Duo going from strength to strength

Bury St Edmunds based PGA Golf Professionals Simon Byford (Bury St Edmunds Golf Club) and Adam Trett (The Suffolk) have continued their growth online in 2017, with their highly successful PGALife365 brand.

Byford reports: “We are now averaging over 5,000 views a month and the YouTube channel is going from strength to strength. The shows seem to appeal to sports fans in general, whether they play golf or not.”

The guys have also teamed up with major manufacturers such as Ping, Edel and Aimpoint to offer subscriber giveaways to their audience who receive their free content up to four times a week.

Providing product reviews, coaching series and challenge matches, their videos entertain and inform golfers of all levels.

They are always looking for new opportunities, so if you think there is something that they would be interested in covering, please get in touch by visiting PGALife365 on any of the major social network channels.

PGALife365 can be found using any search engine, and interested viewers can subscribe free to the YouTube channel and will receive a message every time a new show is aired.

Simon and Adam also have the usual social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) where you can follow their journey in the world of the PGA Professional.

The pair have an exceptional on-screen rapport and the videos are both entertaining and informative.

Thetford GC

Conditions were difficult and scores were high for the January Medal at Thetford Golf Club and the competition scratch score was 76, four over par. Ian Ramsay’s winning score in Division One was 84-9-75.

It was better in Division Two, however, where Martin Lash won with 92-20-72. Malcolm Fleet had a nett 74 and Ashley Forbes was third with nett 75.

The scoring was generally better the following day for the Seniors’ Monday Stableford with Frank Dowling (17hcp) winning with 39pts, one better than Barry Tredgett (21hcp). Richard Ellis (17hcp) took third spot with 35.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Stephen Lankester scored an impressive 40 points from his 5-handicap last Saturday, on a Bury GC course that has stood up well to the recent wet weather.

Lankester, who had a fine run of eight pars and two birdies from the 7th hole, topped Division One in this latest club qualifier, one point ahead of Malcolm Parkinson (7hcp) in second place.

James Scott will also be pleased with a superb 38 points from his handicap of three for third spot.

Five players scored 35 points at the top of Division Two – in countback order they were: Phil Southgate (17hcp), Dennis Flynn (19), Steve Finch (13), Peter Markey (15) and Sean Frost-Palmer (13).

In Division Three, Leo Zwandahl-Burns led the way with 37 points playing off a handicap of 20. Sixty-four golfers took part in the competition.

The Suffolk GC

Scoring was generally poor in last week’s Wednesday Stableford qualifier at The Suffolk Golf Club.

It was a very murky grey day with constant heavy drizzle making it very difficult for those taking part.

Jez Thomas (11hcp) and Ivan Snelling (10hcp) coped better than the rest taking the leading positions with 36 and 35 points respectively. Mark Rothon needed just 30 points for third place.

With just three rounds remaining Snelling is uncatchable in the Midweek Order of Merit table with a mighty 71 points. Rothon is a distant second with 49 followed by Mick Davey and Jez Thomas jointly third on 30 points.

It was a much better day weather-wise, for the club’s Stableford competition on Sunday and consequently the leading scores were impressive.

Glen Barker (10hcp) started badly with a blob on the first hole but only dropped three shots to par over the next 15 holes to finish with 40 points.

Paul Hawkins (21hcp) also scored 40 points but had to settle for second place on countback, with Luke Hayden (12hcp) in third with 39.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

It was a fine sunny day for the latest Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting but there was a brisk chilly wind to test the golfers with the temperature only just above freezing.

Despite the weather there was a superb turnout of 106 golfers who were treated to a course at Bungay in fine condition for the time of year.

The team event was won by the Stowmarket team of Sam, Ben & Andrew Forgan plus Matt Lockwood with 82 points.

Another Stowmarket team took second place with 80 points (Phil Fairweather, Andy Goodwin, Ady Gipson & Lee Gregory) on countback from Hintlesham’s Chris Leys, J Hillyard, R Osborn & T Etheridge.

Sam Forgan still leads the way in the Pro order of merit table followed by fellow Stow golfer Alex Davey in second spot.

Forgan also leads the main order of merit table with 210 points followed by Stoke-by-Nayland’s Richard Bland on 200. The next meeting is a four ball better ball at Flempton.