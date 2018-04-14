Chris Boughton’s golf column: Captain delighted with shot

Barry Knight is the new club captain at Stowmarket Golf Club.

The weather was kind at his recent drive-in and he was pleased to report that a large following of club members and guests were in attendance.

He was also highly delighted with his 192-yard (confirmed by GPS) drive that went straight down the middle of the first fairway.

Knight said: “My vice-captain Martin Anderson oversaw the first tee entertainment which took me back 50 years to my fish and chips business at Ixworth and Woolpit.”

The drive-in was followed by a buffet lunch and drinks to celebrate the start of another season at Stowmarket.

The chosen charity for the Ladies’, Seniors’ and Men’s sections at Stow this year, is EACH (East Anglian Children’s Hospices).

Stowmarket GC also announced details of a new sponsor last week, for the long-standing Golf 55 Inter Club Trophy, which it is their turn to host this year (Monday, April 16).

The new sponsors are local brewer Greene King, and the competition will henceforth be known as the Greene King Seniors’ Inter-Club Cup.

The 12 golfers per team represent Stow, Hintlesham, Rushmere and Fynn Valley golf clubs with two age categories: 60-68 & 69+.

The winners of the cup will be the team with the best five Stableford scores from each category. There will also be prizes for nearest the pin, longest drive and best individual score.

The event will be reported in this round-up.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Michael Gee recorded both the lowest nett and gross scores in the Midweek Medal competition at Bury Golf Course last week.

He was one over gross for each nine holes and his impressive round of 73-2=71 included birdies at the par 5-3rd, par 4-8th and par 5-18th holes.

Runner-up Paul Glasswell continued his recent good form with a second place nett 72 from his 11 handicap.

Three golfers returned scores of nett 73, in countback order: John Caldwell (16hcp), Marcus Price (12hcp) and Steve McCellan (11hcp).

In Division Two, Ted Moore (18hcp) took first place followed by Michael Williams (27hcp) and Phil Southgate (17hcp).

Liz Bezance enjoyed a good competition week at Bury with a win in Division One of the Ladies’ Medal (88-15=73) on Thursday and runner-up in the Medal (91-14=77) on Saturday.

The winner of Division Two on Thursday was Sue Russell with nett 74 from her 22 handicap. Sue also headed the field on Saturday with a nett 76. See results page for more placings.

The Gee family struck again, with Andrew winning the Junior Calver Cup on Sunday with a superb 41 points from his 6 handicap.

Sophie Kubitzek was runner up with Charlie Goodridge in third spot.

The Suffolk GC

Chris Tate had 15 straight pars then finished bogey, par, birdie for a gross 72 in the Suffolk Golf Club Master’s Jacket competition last week, to take his handicap down to 4.

However, in-form Bob Stevens (14hcp) just pipped him on countback to take top spot with 41 Stableford points.

Iain Stark also carded 41pts to take third place and Richard Clegg came 4th with 40.

Tate increased his lead at the top of the Weekend Order of Merit table and, after six rounds, has 37 points.

Steve Woods lies 2nd with 25.

The Suffolk held their first Open competition of this year’s Major Mayhem series on Saturday, to coincide with the Augusta Masters, in much more golf-friendly weather conditions than of late.

Nigel Howgego (Stoke-by-Nayland) was the clear winner with 40 points followed by Mick Callinan, from the host club, with 36.

Dan Martin and Jez Thomas also returned scores of 36.

The week after the clocks go back to English Summertime, The Suffolk traditionally launches its popular Tuesday night nine-hole Stableford social competition.

It was a chilly evening for the first event this year, but there was still a reasonable turn-out accompanied by some impressive scoring.

Organiser Brian Wiltorn and Gordon Markham recently won the club’s Pairs Cup together and they followed this up by winning Division Two and Division One respectively of the opening competition in this weekly series.

This member-only event is operated on a turn-up and play basis.

Flempton GC

Despite the weather and bumpy greens, a fantastic gross 66 off scratch, saw Max Adams win the weekly medal on Saturday.

He was closely followed by Philip Gilbey with a nett 68. Form player of the month, David Watkin, finished 3rd with a nett 71.

The Stableford saw Dominic Adams with a solid 37 points, Chris Springthorpe and Ian Brewster with 2nd and 3rd place on 34 points.

Practice is under way for the first round of the Hambro Cup (under-10hcp) with Bury GC (winners for the past two years) on April 29. Bury have the home advantage.