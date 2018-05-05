Chris Boughton’s golf column: Bury make most of home ties

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club took full advantage of their home draws in both the Hambro (under 10hcp) and Tolly (10-18hcp) Suffolk County team knock-out first-round cup matches last Sunday.

Weather-wise it was horrible for the players, captains (Phil Smailes & Colin Aves) and spectators, but the Bury teams will have been warmed by the final scores.

In the Hambro, Bury, the champions in 2016 and 2017, made a superb first-round start to retaining the cup, beating neighbours Flempton by 22up. The Tolly team, who were last year’s beaten finalists, also recorded a win by a big margin (25up) against Aldeburgh Artisans.

Mike Darling and Steve Savage made an impressive contribution for the Tolly team, winning by 16up and none of the Bury Tolly or Hambro pairings were beaten overall on the day.

Suffolk County Amateur Foursomes Championship

Local golfers performed well in the 2018 Suffolk County Amateur Foursomes Championship held at Bury GC, the course in fine conditions.

Alfie Halil (Flempton) and Max Weaver (Bury) were runners-up with a two-round combined gross score of 147 and carded the leading nett score of 141. But the winners for a record fourth-year running were the Diss pairing of Chris Bartrum and James Biggs with gross 145. Paul Buckle & Ron Spore (Stowmarket) were the Seniors’ Champions.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Suffolk County Weston Cup format consists of teams of five lady golfers, playing singles matchplay, off scratch, over 18 holes in divisions.

Bury GC Ladies’ first match of their five, in Division Two, took place on a warm afternoon at Newton Green Golf Club.

Team captain Joan Garrett reported: “Newton is crossed by roadways and rights of way, and at one point a horse on the bridleway that delayed play, but this didn’t put Georgia Parker off her stride and she went on to win her match, on that hole, by 5&4.”

Mariette Robbertse and Lynne Wright also won their games 4&3 and 6&4 respectively.

Julie Byford put up a great fight as she was one down playing the 17th. The long par 3 18th hole saw her hit a sensible shot slightly left of the green. However, her opponent struck a very long tee shot that was only saved from going out of bounds by hitting the ‘repair pitch mark’ sign.

Byford’s chip and two putts took the match to the 19th hole where she sank a critical putt to win the overall match for Bury.

Wendy Flack put up a good fight but her opponent’s shot to the 17th green was rather special, settling that match with a 3&1 for Newton Green.

Well done Bury, a good 4-1 win.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club celebrated a double success in the first round of the Norfolk inter-club knock-out events on Sunday, but only just.

While the low-handicap Myhill Trophy team were building a convincing 14-hole lead over Royal Cromer in the first round on Sunday morning, the Cullington team found themselves five holes down at lunchtime away to Eaton GC.

There were not too many dramas at Thetford as the Myhill team finished all square in the afternoon to record a comfortable 14-hole overall win over Cromer.

It was a different story at Eaton as the Cullington match built up to a terrific climax.

Two of the pairings had suffered heavy defeats in the morning and it was only a good performance by Dave Bennett & Terry Pettitt, who finished six holes up, that kept the visitors in it.

In the afternoon the Thetford comeback gathered momentum over the closing holes. In the top match Iain Hamshaw & Ryan Woods, having halved their match in the morning, were still all square after 15 holes in the afternoon. They then won the last three holes for a 3up win to cut the overall deficit.

Rafe Ashby & Mark Brooks were also all square in the afternoon with two to play and a 20-foot putt for a winning birdie at the 17th gave them the advantage. A half at the last and they finished 1up.

In match three Bennett & Pettitt were trailing by three but fought back to finish all square.

That left everything to be decided in the final contest. teve Burridge & Mike Smith were 1up on the final green but Smith’s putt for a Thetford team win ended one inch short. They had won by one and after 144 holes the overall score was all square, but Thetford won the sudden-death play-off and the match on the first extra hole.

The Suffolk GC

Mark Rothon is one of Walsham cricket team’s star bowlers, but it was on the Suffolk golf course that he put in a star performance last Wednesday with a nett 67 to win the club’s midweek medal.

Club president Peter Plumb also scored well, with a nett 69, followed by Tony Hurst in third place.

The leading scores were impressive considering the unpleasant weather.