Chris Boughton’s Golf Column

The Captains’ Carvery is one of the final events of the year of office for the captains of Thetford Golf Club. A 13-hole mixed greensomes competition attracting 16 pairs was followed by supper, with club captain, Trevor Wignall and ladies’ captain, Gill Welham, doing the honours by carving the meat.

The first frost of the year meant that, unusually, temporary greens were in operation, but the sun was shining, and it was a glorious autumnal day. Partners were drawn and clearly the temporary greens did not hinder the winners, Barry Tredgett & Thea Towell, who collected 34 points over just 13 holes. Pam Ellis & David Fossey were next with 32 and Jenny Rowe & Andrew Bloom were third with 28.

This year’s captains also hosted a dinner dance which was well supported.

There will be a formal presentation of the money raised by the captains (The Stroke Association, Alzheimer’s Research and Fight for Sight) in the clubhouse, following the golf competition on December 2.

The Thetford captains for 2018 will be Bob Pearson and Margaret Hayward. Their drive-in takes place on New Year’s Day.

The November Stableford is traditionally the Turkey Trot at Thetford and this year’s winner was David Sutton. The 12-handicapper continued his recent good run with 37pts, pipping Dean Scott (6hcp) and Maurice Anderson (10hcp) who both came in with 36.

Glen Beardsall scored a superb 42 Stableford points in the club’s latest midweek competition, from his 17-handicap, to win by one point from Michael Gutherson (13hcp). Terry Harrison (22hcp) took third place on countback.

The Suffolk GC

With the forecast strong winds yet to arrive, the senior section Stableford was played last Monday. Richard Gove scored 36 points from his 15-handicap to lead the way followed by Alan Horne and Anthony Lawes, who both carded 33pts.

However, the wind was gusting to 25mph by Wednesday for the club’s midweek competitions and not surprisingly the scoring suffered. In the men’s Stableford Ivan Snelling (10hcp) put his relatively low-ball flight to effective use to take top spot with 34 points. Andrew Kemp (7hcp) returned the same score but had to settle for second place on countback. Mark Rothon carded 33 for third.

The ladies’ section also battled with the weather conditions in their Stableford competition on the same day. Former ladies’ captain Angie Lewis returned the best score of 28 points, Joan Keil came second followed by Barbara Wells in third place.

It was still windy on Saturday for the club’s November medal and it felt bitterly cold despite the sunshine.

Daniel Kaye started his round very badly with a 9 on the par 5 first hole but recovered the dropped shots with birdies on the 6th and 8th holes. He played steady golf from then on to return a level par nett 72 off his 11-handicap beating Gary Last (5hcp) on countback. In contrast to Kaye’s start, Last birdied the first hole and finished the front 9 just one over gross, followed by 4 over on the back, to return the lowest gross of the day (77). Duane Towns came third with 94-21=73.

Bury GC

Mike Greener and Justin Millard defied the windy conditions in the Bury GC midweek Stableford with both golfers scoring 40 points. Greener took top spot on countback with Daniel Bright in third place on 35.

In the previous week’s Stableford, Millard won the competition with 39pts followed by Greener in second place with 38. Clearly both golfers are currently playing superb golf despite the tricky early winter conditions. Millard’s handicap is now down to 2.2 and Greener’s is 4.5.

Richard Mortlock needed just 33 points to win Division Two.

Mariette Robbertse (8hcp) is also currently playing well despite the recent difficult weather conditions, and her 39 points was five shots ahead of the field in last week’s midweek ladies’ Stableford at Bury.

Clare Charlwood carded 34pts in second place and two days later won the ladies’ weekend Stableford with 35pts. Beverley Shand came second with 33.

An inaugural 18-hole Stableford golf event at Bury GC, in aid of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, raised £192.

Sixty-four players donated £3 each to take part in the event, which was organised by the men’s seniors’ committee with the prizes donated by committee members and the club’s pro shop.

Seniors’ committee secretary Tim Beard said: “It was the first time we had run the competition, so we had no idea what we might raise. We were pleased with the eventual total and hope to make it an annual event.”

In the men’s competition David Ives took the prize for first place with 38pts. Michael Williams was runner-up with 37pts, a point ahead of Tom Glavin in third.

Debbie Anthistle was leading lady with 34pts followed by Dawn Byrom and Joan Warnett.