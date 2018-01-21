Charlie making a step up after impressive debut

With 10 years of karting experience under her belt, Kathleen Sore thought she had seen it all, writes Liam Apicella.

That was until 12 months ago when youngster Charlie Webb became a member of her father’s racing group — Rob Sore Racing (RSR).

The Lakenheath-based 11-year-old received a Honda Cadet kart as a Christmas present in 2017 and just two days later he was making an impressive debut around the bends of the Red Lodge Karting track.

He did not look back from there, winning a total 53 races and numerous accolades throughout 2017.

Sore, who acts as Webb’s mentor, is extremely proud of his achievements.

She said: “Charlie had only raced a couple of times before he started with us — I have never seen anyone take to it so naturally.

“To be as focused and intelligent about his racing at the age of 11 is amazing.

“He has got real confidence around the paddock and keeps on surprising us.”

Having made such a big impact last year, the decision has been taken for Webb to step up to the Junior Class.

It means he will competing with racers up to the age of 16, but Sore has no doubt it is the right move for Webb’s continued development.

“Charlie is going to be one of the youngest in the class but we feel this is the best decision,” she said.

“We have weighed up all the pros and cons and feel this will give us the best chance to build things up and refine certain areas of his racing.

“It could be a little bit daunting for some, but Charlie has a lot of nerve and he is already spending time with the older racers in the paddock.

“It might take a little bit of time, but this is part of a long-term plan that will hopefully lead to him going on to achieve bigger and better things.

While many of his opponents will be new, Webb will be accustomed to many of the tracks he will be visiting, having raced on the majority of them in 2017.

Sore added: “That will hopefully mean the step up in class will not be as big because he knows the tracks well.

“We are all really looking forward to seeing what Charlie can achieve.”