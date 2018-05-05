Castle Manor Year 8 girls win county title

HAPPY FACES: Basketball players from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill are celebrating becoming county champions
Basketball players from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill are celebrating becoming county champions after their recent triumph at the Suffolk Championships.

The Year 8 girls’ team played in the final against Copleston High School at the Inspire Academy in Ipswich, running out 32-25 winners in the competitive meeting.

The sport is popular at the Academy with Year 7, Year 8 and Year 11 boys all reaching their respective recent area finals as well. But the Year 7 and Year 8 girls, as well as the Year 9 boys’ team, all progressed a step further as they won their area finals to reach April’s county finals.

The Year 7 girls and Year 9 boys narrowly missed out on claiming the county title, in games against Farlingaye and Northgate respectively, but the Year 8 girls held out against Copleston to claim the county title for their year group.

Rob Dovaston, team leader of PE at Castle Manor Academy, said: “Each pupil involved in the basketball teams this year has worked extremely hard to develop, not only individually, but as part of a team.”

Meanwhile, head of basketball Kirk Bonas said: “Everyone should be extremely proud of the progress they have made, especially in such a short period of time.”