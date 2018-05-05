Castle Manor Year 8 girls win county title

Basketball players from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill are celebrating becoming county champions after their recent triumph at the Suffolk Championships.

The Year 8 girls’ team played in the final against Copleston High School at the Inspire Academy in Ipswich, running out 32-25 winners in the competitive meeting.

The sport is popular at the Academy with Year 7, Year 8 and Year 11 boys all reaching their respective recent area finals as well. But the Year 7 and Year 8 girls, as well as the Year 9 boys’ team, all progressed a step further as they won their area finals to reach April’s county finals.

The Year 7 girls and Year 9 boys narrowly missed out on claiming the county title, in games against Farlingaye and Northgate respectively, but the Year 8 girls held out against Copleston to claim the county title for their year group.

Rob Dovaston, team leader of PE at Castle Manor Academy, said: “Each pupil involved in the basketball teams this year has worked extremely hard to develop, not only individually, but as part of a team.”

Meanwhile, head of basketball Kirk Bonas said: “Everyone should be extremely proud of the progress they have made, especially in such a short period of time.”