Bury to host triathlon festival for third time in 2018 for SARS

The Bury St Edmunds triathlon festival will return in 2018, with athletes setting out to swim, cycle and run their way around the jewel in the crown of Suffolk.

Event organiser HaverSports has revealed that Greene & Greene Solicitors will sponsor the event, being held in support of Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

St Eds’ Tri — The Greene & Greene Triathlon Festival — will be held at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

The inaugural event was held in June 2016, with the festival offering a choice of triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon, now returning to the town following a one year hiatus.

Michael Batty, senior partner at event sponsors Greene & Greene Solicitors, said: “Celebrating our 125th Anniversary in 2018, we’re delighted to be able to sponsor the St Eds’ Tri Festival.

“SARS is an incredible charity, run totally by volunteers who depend on fundraising and donations in order to help patients at the scenes of incidents.

“We’re really looking forward to what promises to be a great community event.”

Since its launch in 2014 with HaverHalf and Haver10, HaverSports has raised over £28,000 for six different local charities, and is now fund raising for SARS for the first time.

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “We’re looking forward to delivering an even bigger and better event than when it was first held in 2016.”

Sue Roots, from beneficiary charity SARS, said: “We rely entirely on voluntary donations to continue our life-saving activities — this event is a great opportunity to both raise funds and publicise our work.”

Entries are now open, and can be made online via an EventBrite page.