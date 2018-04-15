Bronze is the colour for Bury teen at British event

Teen skier George Black managed his first podium at the Delancey British Alpine Skiing Championships in Tignes.

The 13-year-old from Bury St Edmunds won bronze in the Under-14 category of the male Slalom with a combined time of 1:39.49 over two runs.

The Championships, which ran from March 25 to April 6, featured the best Britain has to offer in alpine skiing, including Olympians Dave Ryding, Laurie Taylor and Alex Tilley.

The event also showcased some of the most promising up and coming young talents during the second week of the Championships in the children’s races, such as Black.

“It was ok, it wasn’t my best run,” said Black

“I finished and got lucky but it feels good to be on the podium, I had fun.

“It’s just good to be at the British Champs, it’s nice to see all my friends I don’t usually see.

“I’ve been skiing since I was three and racing since maybe I was eight.

“My parents put me into skiing and I loved it straight away. I prefer the technical events because I’m slightly better at them but I like the speed ones too, they’re fun.

“I live in Merribel, so I’ve skied on these mountains before, they’re good mountains.

Black skis with the British Ski Academy and trains throughout the winter, but admitted the howling wind blowing through the French Alps caused a real challenge on the slopes.

“It was pretty tough conditions,” he said.

“I just tried to stay in the course, I didn’t try and get the best time because if I’d have done that I would have come out, so I didn’t think about the time.

“I might have one or two more races after the champs but the season’s coming to an end, then in summer I train and go to school.”

