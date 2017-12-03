Ben joins up with Team GB

County Upper student Ben Pamplin has competed at the 2017 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships as part of Team GB.

The tournament was contested in San Juan, Argentina, with Pamplin qualifying for Team GB’s Freestyle Kayaking Team in the Senior C1 class.

SKILLS: Ben halfway through a flip while training for Team GB Freestyle Kayaking

The Hawstead resident regularly travels to Nottingham to access training facilities, following his discovery of the sport as a child.

He has developed into one of the UK’s most promising freestyle paddlers, as a result of lots of hard paddle work and mentoring by Horringer-based kayaking coach Dan McGaley.

The competition, which began on Monday and finishes tomorrow, has seen high levels of commitment and determination from all teams.

Official practise time was so tight that Pamplin went to extreme lengths to get time to practise, including midnight sessions.