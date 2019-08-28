Manager Danny White has bemoaned the errors that have been ‘killing’ his Thetford Town side during the opening few weeks of the new season.

After beating Walsham-le-Willows on matchday one, the Brecklanders have lost their next five Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division games in a row, as well as exiting the Emirates FA Cup.

However, despite that poor run of form White has been pleased with the majority of performances, which he is confident will eventually lead to an upturn in results.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket Town v Thetford Michael Campbell scores for Thetford. Picture by Mark Westley. (15779083)

“We have played well enough to win games but we are not taking our chances and defensively we have been sloppy at key moments,” said the boss. “It is the individual mistakes that are really killing us at the moment.

“We have created more than enough chances in most matches, failed to take enough of them and then we are getting hit with a sucker punch.

“Our position (fourth from bottom) is not false because results are what count but these players are good enough to finish inside the top 10 if they find some consistency.

“We are obviously disappointed and frustrated by how we have started but there is nothing to panic about.

“If we were not creating chances, that is when I would be worrying. If we keep playing the way we are then things will turnaround, we just need to stick together.”

One of those aforementioned mistakes proved costly for Thetford last weekend as they lost 4-2 at Newmarket Town.

Despite losing Bruno Taveres to a red card during the first half, it seemed that goals from Elliot Gibson and Michael Campbell had secured the visitors a share of the spoils heading into the closing stages.

But with 12 minutes remaining goalkeeper Will Viner’s poor clearance dropped straight to Newmarket player-manager Michael Shinn, who duly lobbed the ball into an empty net from halfway before Lewis Whitehead’s second goal of the game secured the three points.

“We did ever so well to play so long with 10 men and they did not look like scoring until the mistake,” added White.

“That just seems to be the way it is going for us right now. We cannot blame it on decisions, but we have not been getting the rub of the green in that sense either with the likes of Bruno getting sent off.

“Hopefully these things will even themselves out over the course of the season.”

Tonight Thetford will look to stop the rot when they visit White’s former club Wroxham at Trafford Park before returning to their Mundford Road base on Tuesday for a home clash with Norwich United (both 7.45pm).