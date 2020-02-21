A second-half goal from Adam Mills secured Needham Market a 1-0 home win from Saturday’s all-Suffolk affair against Lowestoft Town.

Storm Dennis caused havoc in the first half, as both teams struggled somewhat to cope with the conditions.

Needham went close early on as Mills’ cut the ball back for Billy Hunt, whose shot went inches wide of the far post.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Noah Collard...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29301971)

The Marketmen, who had a lot more of the ball and chances, thought they had gone in front in the 35th minute. Mills rounded ex-Bury Town goalkeeper Luis Tibbles to score, only for the offside flag to cut short the celebrations.

However, within three minutes of the restart Mills scored again and this time it stood.

Joe Marsden sent over a cross which the attacker managed to nod home from inside the six-yard box.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Adam Mills...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29301972)

Up the other end, Jake Reed got through into the Needham box but was thwarted by a great save from the hosts’ Marcus Garnham.

And as the game entered a lengthy period of stoppage time following an injury to Marsden, Garnham was on top form to make a good double save – first from a free-kick before then getting across to tip behind the follow up shot.

Needham also had chances before time was up as Callum Page cannoned a shot against the crossbar while Craig Parker was denied by Tibbles.

Needham boss Kevin Horlock said: “It certainly wasn’t a humdinger of a game – the conditions were fairly difficult for both teams.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Joseph Marsden is badly injured from a tackle and is stretched off the pitch...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .. (29302053)

“But obviously I am massively pleased with the result and defensively I thought we played well.

“The only thing I am disappointed about is that we did not get the ball down and play more in the second half.”

* Needham were unable to follow that on Tuesday evening, though, as they were beaten at Chesham United 1-0 in the semi-finals of the CSS League Cup.

* Eleventh-placed Needham will return to BetVictor Southern League Premier Central action tomorrow at second-from-bottom Alvechurch (3pm).

* After last weekend’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division North trip to Cornard United was postponed because of Storm Dennis, Needham Market Reserves have a tough test ahead of them tomorrow (3pm).

The second string will head to Mulbarton Wanderers, who are currently five points clear at the top and have lost just three times this season.

* Needham Market Women’s trip to their King’s Lynn counterparts was postponed on Sunday, meaning they will not return to Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North action until March 1 at AFC Sudbury Ladies.

* In the Suffolk Women’s League, fourth-placed Needham Market Women’s Reserves are scheduled to host Ramsey & Mistley Ladies on Sunday (2pm).

