Young cricketer Harry Parker was in impressive form last Sunday for Mildenhall Academy, following up on a four wicket haul with an unbeaten 162 runs against Walsham-le-Willows II.

The 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds had never even recorded a half-century with the bat as he more than tripled his previous best knock, while also collecting his best bowling figures in adult cricket.

But, despite his strong performance with both bat and ball, the Finborough School pupil could not lead his side to victory as they fell 24 runs short.

Dad Matthew said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ by his son’s performance, which he was able to watch from a ringside seat as one of the umpires.

He said: “It was an incredible performance from him, his best by far in adult cricket so far.

“He carried his bat all the way through the innings too, opening for the side and proving impossible to beat on the day.

“He had never got a hundred before, or even a half-century, let alone a score like that, he’s definitely jumped a few steps. It was one of those days, it all went right for him.

“And it was special to be out on the field as an umpire and see it first hand, I got to be a part of it, I’m absolutely delighted for him.

“In fact, it was quite emotional for me, I’m just really elated and proud, it’s really lovely.”

Parker also plays for Mildenhall’s third team in Division Four of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, as 11th bat.

“Bowling has been his main focus,” Matt added. “But it shows how much he’s developed that he’s learning with the bat too. And it was great to see him talking about it with his grandad, who used to play cricket but never managed to get one hundred. It gives Harry the bragging rights.”

The result saw Harry crowned Mildenhall’s Player of the Week, following a public vote – with Parker beating first team member Ben Shepperson to the title by 161 votes to 125.

It had also been the first time Shepperson had managed a ton, scoring 105 runs away to Frinton-on-Sea in the EAPL.