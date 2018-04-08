Mildenhall Fen Tigers' season opener rained off - again

For the second week running the wet weather has led to the 2018 speedway season at Mildenhall being postponed.

Following last Monday's Fen Fours curtain-raiser having to be cancelled, Mildenhall Fen Tigers were due to take to the track for a meeting for the first time this year, with the opening of their 2017 National Trophy defence against Isle of Wight.

But the club's promoters have had to postpone the meeting following the overnight rain making the shale track at West Row unsafe.

It means the Tigers, led by Phil Kirk as team manager this season, will have to hope it is third time lucky next Sunday (15th) to get their campaign under way, with Plymouth due to visit in the National Trophy.

Kirk has said he has high expectations of a new-look Fen Tigers this season and is targeting a repeat of the club's famous 2012 double-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, new signing Danny Ayres says he is confident of ending the club's National League title drought this year and is looking to establish himself as the top rider in the league.