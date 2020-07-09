The wait is almost over, and Mildenhall Cricket Club are keen to make up for lost time.

Following the announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week that club cricket could return on July 11 in a further easing of the Covid-19 lockdown, plans have been rapidly put into place.

The East Anglian Premier League has presented three scenarios to sides with regards to the season, one of which is to play half the games by extending the season by a couple of weeks, starting on July 25.

Mildenhall Cricket Club

Playing matches within two regional hubs – which would mean less fixtures – and a Twenty20 competition are the other two options, with the result of the vote expected to be known this evening.

As far as Mildenhall are concerned, they favour playing the fixtures as they lie in order to cause the least amount of disruption to all of its teams.

“We just want to play as much cricket as we can,” said director of cricket Nick Allen.

“As a club we favour playing the fixtures as they currently lie because that will cause less disruption to other aspects.

“We are a club and it is not just about the first team. We want to provide as much cricket as we can for our players, so if the fixtures stay as they are, we will know what dates we have available for our other teams. We want to maintain the continuity of cricket for all of them.

“Everyone is really fired up to get out there as soon as we can.”

Mildenhall have inter-club matches planned this weekend, subject to ECB regulations.

