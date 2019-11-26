Mildenhall Cricket Club will stage a Suffolk match for the first time since 2011 next season, writes Nick Garnham.

Wamil Way will host the NCCA Trophy fixture versus Norfolk on Sunday, June 14 – one of two home 50-over group games under the rebranded National Counties Cricket Association banner.

Suffolk last played at Mildenhall in a three-day Minor Counties match in June 2011 when Hassan Adnan struck twin centuries versus Cumberland.

An aerial view of Wamil Way, home of Mildenhall Cricket Club, where Suffolk will play for the first time since 2011 next season. Picture: SHAZMEDIA

Both Tom Huggins and Martyn Cull also scored hundreds for Suffolk before a rain-affected final day saw the match end in a draw.

Mildenhall CC Chairman Lou Handy said the club felt the time was right to see if they could host a county game again.

He said: “We put our name forward last year but circumstances did not work in our favour so we are delighted to be able to host a game in 2020. We believe we have great facilities and can provide the hospitality needed for a county game.

“This will mark another first, or in this case a long-awaited return, for the club of late as we actively seek to expand on the prestigious fixtures we stage and increase awareness of the club locally and in the region so this gives us a great opportunity to showcase the facilities which we are proud of.

“Norfolk are famed for having a large travelling support and with them being neighbours it hopefully adds up to a well-attended match with support for both teams creating a good atmosphere around the ground.

“Since the players are well known to each other hopefully some rivalry on the pitch will add to the intensity of the match which will also feed the atmosphere. It promises to be an excellent day, weather permitting, which we will be proud to host.”

New Suffolk white-ball captain Jack Beaumont’s first assignment will be a T20 match away to Bedfordshire on Sunday, May 3. Suffolk will play both their home matches in this format at Ipswich School.

Suffolk’s opening three-day match in Eastern Division One of the NCCA competition will see Cambridgeshire visit Copdock from July 12-14 – the same week that Suffolk face Kent in the ECB 50-over showcase fixture at the same venue. Ticket details for the Kent match will be announced shortly.

2020 Fixtures (All matches start at 11am)

NCCA T20 Competition

May 3 v Bedfordshire, away, venue tbc

May 17 v Lincolnshire, at Ipswich School

May 24 v Norfolk, at Manor Park

May 25 v Hertfordshire, at Ipswich School

NCCA Trophy

June 14 v Norfolk, at Mildenhall

June 21 v Cambridgeshire, at Exning

June 28 v Cheshire, at Woolpit

July 5 v Shropshire, away, venue tbc

NCCA Championship

July 12-14 v Cambridgeshire, at Copdock

July 26-28 v Norfolk, at Manor Park

August 16-18 v Lincolnshire, at Sleaford

August 23-25 v Staffordshire, at Ipswich School

ECB 50-over Showcase

July 17 v Kent, at Copdock

