Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish is confident that the addition of last season’s leading Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division goalscorer Valter Rocha will help to kick start his side’s season.

Optimism reigned supreme at Recreation Way following a summer in which a host of signings arrived and the new-look side went unbeaten throughout pre-season.

However, Cornish’s men have opened up the 2019/20 campaign with three straight defeats in all competitions, as well as having that disappointment compounded by key striker Ollie Canfer’s ankle injury.

But the arrival of Rocha – a scorer of 32 goals in 40 appearances for Thetford Town last term – has provided a boost ahead of tomorrow’s home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash with Hadleigh United (3pm).

The Portuguese frontman has been without a club since his 2018/19 exploits, and he has recently been turning out for Thetford Rovers to maintain his fitness levels. But the 27-year-old is now back at Step 5, with Cornish hoping he can have an immediate impact.

“We signed Jack Brame and Ollie Canfer in the summer – both forwards of real quality – and they were fantastic in pre-season, but then Canfer picks up an ankle injury at Brantham that keeps him out for six weeks,” said Cornish.

“That put us on the back foot a little bit and while good teams do not become bad teams overnight, there is no doubt it has been a poor start.

“We need to get going quickly and bringing in a player like Voltz is only going to help us do that.

“I first tried to sign him when I took over in December but he was happy at Thetford. I have kept an eye on him and when I knew he still did not have a club it was an opportunity we could not turn down.

“If someone like Voltz wants to sign for you then why would you not do it? It is a no brainer.

“Goals win games and he is proven at this level. He will give us some excitement and that bit of unpredictability in attack.”

Mildenhall have also completed the signing of Adam Wilson, a winger who won the Suffolk Senior Cup with Lakenheath alongside Cornish in 2015.