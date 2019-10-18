The result of the week from Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club’s 10 senior teams in action came from the Men’s IVs who crushed Ipswich Cranes’ first team 7-0 at Culford School.

Bury raced into a 4-0 half-time lead in the East Men’s Division 5NE encounter and showed no signs of easing up in the second half with another three unanswered goals.

Jasper Hulscher and Tom Jewers both bagged braces while Richard Prentice, Alex Gospel and Matt Abrey were also on target.

Bury Ladies II v Cambridge South....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19235487)

* Bury Ladies IV also had a good weekend as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the East Ladies Division 4NE season with a convincing 4-2 win at home against Felixstowe III.

Bury went into half-time 2-0 up and with the second half being equal scoring, emerged 4-2 victors with Katie Green, Stella Wilkinson, Millie Gale and Arden Ridge on the scoresheet.

* Bury Men’s III equalled the 100 per cent win statistic, their 2-0 win against Norwich City V in East Men’s Division 4NE being the perfect present for skipper Paul Whiting on his 40th birthday. Alex Jones and Steven Gilfillan got the goals.

* Bury Ladies I came away with a 3-2 win from their East Ladies Division 1N clash at Colchester I.

The Bury goals came courtesy of Ella Dowling (2) and Jessica Konrath and the win puts them in fifth place in the table, ahead of hosting Wisbech Town I tomorrow (12pm).

* The big match of the weekend at Culford saw Bury Men’s VI face Bury Men’s VII.

The game was exciting with plenty of end-to-end action, with several great saves by both goalkeepers and a number of goal-line clearances.

There were some strong displays from youth players but the game was settled with a fantastic strike from the evergreen Norman Ballard as the sixths stayed top of East Men’s Division 6NE(S) with a 1-0 win.

* Bury Ladies II were edged out of the points in a tight game with East Ladies Division 2NW leaders Cambridge South, who claimed victory with a single goal to drop the visitors down to third.

* Bury Men’s I travelled to Bishops Stortford I and were roundly beaten 4-1 – the Bury goal coming from the stick of Owen Grisby.

It leaves them sitting in seventh place in the league standings ahead of hosting Bedford II tomorrow (2pm).

* Bury Men’s II drew 2-2 against Pelicans II in a fiery encounter at Culford in East Men’s Division 5NE.

Felix Jones and Matt Thompson were both on target but a sending off late in the second half saw the weakened hosting side pegged back.

Bury now sit third from bottom and will be looking to take all three points from basement side Norwich City Exiles I tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the division, Bury Men’s V went down 3-0 at near neighbours Sudbury III.

The scoreline was somewhat harsh on the Bury side, with youngster Max Chapman again putting in another solid performance.

Players of the week: Paul Whiting, Max Chapman, Aidan Gibson, Zac Rogers, James Walshe, Ella Dowling, Sharon Steven, Arden Ridge and Millie Gale.