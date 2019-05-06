It has been a tough season at times for player-manager Matt Morton and his Gym United side, but days like Sunday make it all worthwhile.

Up against fellow Bury & District Sunday League outfit Tostock Pirates at Needham Market’s Bloomfields ground, Morton’s men managed to get their hands on the Suffolk FA Sunday Cup for the third time in their history thanks to Max Melanson’s second-half strike, which secured a 1-0 win.

A ninth consecutive Division One title also looks to be in the offing, despite a rule change at the start of the campaign that limits Gym to fielding a maximum of four players that ply their trade at Step 5 or higher on a Saturday.

Football: Suffolk Sunday Cup Final..Gym United champions .. ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9468509)

Morton is well aware of the perception in which some on the outside have of his club, but after lifting the trophy at the weekend, he was keen to stress that those inside his dressing room are no different to anyone else.

“It has been a difficult season with the rule changes, which has been well publicised,” said the defender.

“If we do manage to win the league, I would say it is our best achievement as far as the league goes. We had to regroup and improve certain people’s commitment who were not senior players.

“It is difficult because everyone knows what we are about. It is not just about being a good footballer, you have to fit in with the group and you have got to be a certain type of personality.

“We had to find those players in such a short space of time and coming into a dressing room with some big personalities is not easy.

He continued: “It is hard and there are moments when you think why do I bother? But when you have days like this and see what it means to the people in the dressing room, it makes it so worthwhile.

“Contrary to a lot of people thinking we all have this amazing life and everything is easy for us, it’s not. Everyone has hardships and when you have a group of people like I do around me it means a lot.

“Being a part of this team has allowed some of them to focus on something else when certain things in life are not easy to deal with. It is very pleasing to see the group we have smiling and cheering – that is what keeps us all committed to winning more and more trophies.”

From a Tostock perspective, while they went into the contest looking to win, there was also a sense of being happy to be there.

A lack of players meant there was serious consideration given to folding the club last season, but they have been rejuvenated this term, pushing Gym in the title race and winning the Carters Barbers Open Knock Out Cup.

Goalkeeper Steve Fenner said: “We are not too disappointed because we came here as massive underdogs – we know that Gym are very strong.

“We wanted to compete and give them a game, which we did.

“We are so proud of each other and this is probably the best year we have had. We have not had to call off any games and have managed to get to a couple of finals, as well as taking Gym to the end in the league.

“Last year we almost considered folding but this year has been a big boost and hopefully we can continue to close the gap between ourselves and Gym.”

After a goal-less first half Gym’s winner came in the 58th minute via Melanson.

The attack-minded midfielder, who started the season with Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, hit a dipping volley from distance that left Fenner in the Tostock goal no chance.

Arron Joseph spurned a good chance to double Gym’s lead before Melanson shot wide in the 72nd minute.

And they almost paid for those missed chances when Elliott Barnard broke into the box three minutes from time, but his looping effort was smartly turned over the crossbar by Duncan McAnally.