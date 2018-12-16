McIntosh down to last three in national award

Fulton McIntosh has described the ‘tremendous honour’ in making the final three in the coach of the year category in the prestigious Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA) annual awards, writes Alex Moss.

The 62-year-old, from Worlington, was put forward for nomination for the award, which recognises the contribution of CPSA-qualified coaches in developing shooters and helping them progress and achieve great success.

McIntosh, who is part of the coaching team at Eriswell Lodge, will be at The Belfry for the CPSA’s annual awards dinner on February 2 next year, where all the winners will be revealed.

“It’s a tremendous honour,” McIntosh said. “It was a few weeks ago when I found out I had been nominated.

“I was getting lots of missed calls and didn’t know where they were coming from. They left a message and it was from the CPSA to say I had been nominated and made the final three.

“I’m told it was the biggest year for the awards, in terms of the quantity of nominations, so to get in the top three is amazing.”

McIntosh admits he is a latecomer to the sport, having never previously picked up a gun until 2003, when he was persuaded one Sunday afternoon to do so in Worlington Hall.

“There was a group of guys who would go shooting on a Sunday and then come back to Worlington Hall,” he explains.

“I would be in there reading music magazines and they kept pestering me to give it ago, and reluctantly at the time I went along and gave it a go.”

McIntosh, whose wife Carol is a keen runner for the Newmarket Joggers, was hooked and three years later became a qualified coach, after gaining his CPSA instructors badge.

In 2010 and 2013 he represented Suffolk at Skeet and then two years later, after teaching independently at local clubs, he jumped at the chance to become part of the coaching team at Eriswell Lodge.

McIntosh coaches around 70 shooters of various abilities and ages a month, including a 91-year-old who had never picked up a shotgun until trying it out on his recent 91st birthday.

“I see myself as a clay shooting midwife - safely bringing people into the world of clay target shooting, adapting on their specific needs and helping to build confidence and self belief,” he said.

l Voting for the awards closes at midday on Monday, January 14.

To vote log on to www.cpsa.co.uk/forms/2019-cpsa-annual-awards-voting