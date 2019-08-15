A deal to sign former Colchester United Academy central midfielder Max Maughan, who has been on trial at Bury Town since the start of pre-season, was finally tied up this week, writes Russell Claydon.

His university situation was said to have complicated matters but Blues boss Ben Chenery said he will be available for all of their matches.

And he is pleased to have added another promising talent to his squad on the eve of their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division campaign getting under way at home to Basildon United tomorrow (3pm), making nine new signings in total.

“Colchester took him into their scholarship programme at 15-16. He was a really bright prospect but then just went off the radar, really,” said Chenery of the defensive midifelder who was picked up by Sky Bet League Two Colchester from Step 6 side Cornard United.

“He reads the game extremely well and has been schooled very well.

“He sees things others do not see, especially still being just 18.

“He breaks things up and sees a pass. His movement and balance is very good. He has got a lovely way about him.

“It is just the physicality of our league that might take a bit of time.”

He added: “He has certainly got a bright future and he is another one I think ticks the box.

“I am looking forward to working with him.”

The Blues have had plenty of pre-season games, 11 in a 28-day period ahead of a two-week recent break from action, to bed in the new signings, and Chenery said although it might not click straight away he will not look to use lots of new faces as an excuse.

“It is like being in a theatre company,” he said. “You have your dress rehearsals and eventually you get to the opening night and one or two might fluff their lines and that is normal.

“I have got a good group of eight to 10 core players who know what I request and will help to carry other players through.

“A lot of managers like to mention the gelling thing but we have got a job to do and it is my job to make sure they deliver.”