After scoring his first goal in men’s football in league leaders Bury Town’s 3-1 home win over Romford, Max Maughn is looking to keep causing Ben Chenery a selection headache.

The Blues are blessed with an abundance of talent in their midfield but the manager admits he is finding it hard to leave the 18-year-old, released from Colchester United’s academy last season, out of his starting line-up.

Saturday’s cameo performance, which showed what he can do in more advanced areas, having been deployed in pre-season in a back-four shielding role, only increased the calls for his inclusion.

Football - Bury Town v Romford - Joe White - Picture - Neil Dady. (20204626)

Bury’s bid to go five points clear at the summit of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division – with their nearest rivals in FA Trophy action – had looked like it could have been in danger when Inesh Sumithran’s 57th minute free header went in. That brought the league’s bottom side to within a goal of snatching a point, having trailed 2-0 at the interval after Joe White turned in a corner at the near post in the 23rd minute and Jake Chambers-Shaw added a second within five minutes.

But Maughn quickly put any doubts within the home crowd’s minds to bed with his thundering angled effort in the 79th minute for his first senior goal, in his 15th appearance this term.

“It has been a long time coming,” said the player who was with Colchester United from the age of 10.

Football - Bury Town v Romford - Jake Chambers Shaw - Picture - Neil Dady. (20204627)

“A lot of hard work has gone into it and I have just got to take my chances when I am on the pitch, and today I have. And I am so happy to score.”

Asked about pushing for a starting place, he said: “Everyone wants to play football and I have got to do my best to work hard and hopefully those opportunities will come.

“I think I can offer a lot anywhere within the midfield, wherever I am asked to play, further forward or not. I have played both positions in the past. I do not mind as long as I get to play.”

Manager Chenery said he was ‘really pleased’ to see the player he took a chance on in the summer properly announce himself to the home fans, having been a regular fixture in his Velocity Trophy teams.

Football - Bury Town v Romford - Ryan Jolland - Picture - Neil Dady. (20204628)

“Max is really pushing for a starting 11 place, which is really good to see,” he said.

“His foot is always on it in training which is why he is getting opportunities. And when it fell to him he had great calmness.”

The Blues boss revealed ‘relentless’ had been the buzzword they had worked on building up to the game. He was therefore pleased to see how dominant they were in the first half, with the post denying Ryan Jolland and then the crossbar Chambers-Shaw in one frenzied attack in the 41st minute, with wave after wave of attacks having gone before.

Football - Bury Town v Romford - Max Maughn - Picture - Neil Dady. (20204629)

“I just feel when you play a team down the bottom don’t let them breathe and don’t let them get into the game. Just be relentless, and we were,” he said.

“I thought we carved them open on every attack.

“What I said to the players at half-time was, you have got to put games to bed. We should have been four up and that is not me exaggerating.”

He was pleased to see his side recover from a ‘sloppy’ start to the second half and then seal the deal for another three points via Maughn’s fine strike, from Jolland’s pass across the penalty area, to allow them to canter to the finish line.

Chenery said: “It was good legs all over the pitch and it was enjoyable to watch and I thought another good crowd here thought that.”

He also showed he is not getting carried away at the top of the table, with Maldon & Tiptree now holding four games in hand, when saying: “It was another pleasing win which pushes us further away from sixth.”

Bury: Barden, Stafford, Gardner, Hood, White, Jolland, Chambers-Shaw (Robson 87’), Horne, Hughes (c), Ramadan (Nyadzayo 81’), Crane (Maughn 72’). Unused subs: Machaya, Bugg (gk). Attendance: 354

Free Press Man of The Match: Jake Chambers-Shaw. Pulled the strings in midfield and scored a fine goal.

* A trip to fifth-placed Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday (3pm) is set to provide Bury’s first real test of their promotion credentials, being the first time they have come up against anyone currently in the top five.

That was set to be followed by switching their attention back to the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday with a trip to AFC Sudbury but that has now been re-scheduled for the following Tuesday (November 12), due to AFC Sudbury Under-18s FA Youth Cup tie at Bristol Rovers.

Meanwhile, centre-back Sam Nunn has finished his loan spell with Bury from lower-league Stowmarket Town having only played in an under-23s game for the Blues.

He sustained a niggling injury in that match which prevented him breaking into the first team. He has since been loaned out to Felixstowe & Walton United.