Matt Morton has been announced as the new Thetford Town manager, replacing the outgoing Danny White.

He will oversee his first game as boss of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club on Wednesday night, with Thetford set to travel to Walsham-le-Willows (7.45pm).

Morton has a tough task in front of him, with Thetford sitting bottom of the league standings having lost 10 of their opening 11 league games.

Matt Morton playing for Gym UnitedPicture: Mecha Morton

It led to White resigning over the Step 5 team's poor early season form, although it will be encouraging that Thetford's only win so far came in the reverse fixture away to Walsham on the opening day of the league campaign.

The new player-boss will be assisted by new club head coach Craig Bobby, while club coach Todd Rae is also expected to remain on.

Assistant manager Jay Dennis, who took over in a caretaking role for Saturday's 5-1 home loss to Whitton United in the league, will stay in his role in the short term to help Morton transition.

Morton, who is also chairman/manager at Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League side Gym United, has played in every game bar one for Thetford so far this term.

* Full story, reaction and match report from Wednesday night in this Friday's print edition