Masters medals for Christine as she discovers racing passion

Christine Anthony, World Athletics Masters Championships: Malaga September 4th to the 16th.I run for West Suffolk and St Edmund Pacers and I have recently competed in the above event.This was my first international competition against other Masters athletes within my age group.The event is open to all Masters athletes from all over the world over the age of 35.I competed in the xc where I was part of the bronze medal team ( first GB athlete home in the W55-59 age group) and 8th overall.I also competed in the 800m where I won bronze in my age group( I also got a PB and am now 5th in the World in this category)I also was 4th in the 1500m and then later in the day competed in the 4x400m relay where we won Gold and were 2.4 seconds off a world record. Picture: Contributed (4423729)

Christine Anthony has shown that it is never too late to chase your dreams, as she returns from the 2018 World Masters Athletics Championships with three medals.

The West Suffolk and St Edmunds Pacer competed for Team GB at the biennial event for athletes aged 35 and over, and returned from the Malaga event with one gold and two bronze medals.

Anthony competed in the 55-59 age category, winning gold in the 4x400m relay and bronze as part of a team in the cross country event.

She also won bronze in the individual 800m event, in a personal best time of 2:32.47 – to become the fifth fastest person in the world in the category. She also came an agonising fourth, just missing out on another medal, in the 1,500m.

“It’s a total surprise to win three medals,” she said. “I only applied because it sounded like fun and gave me a goal to train towards.

“I never expected to return with any medals, and we were also only 2.4 seconds off a world record in the relay.

“It was my first international competition experience and it was very special.

“I started off in the relay and it was incredible, I was stood there and heard Great Britain called out and I realised I should stick my hand up and acknowledge the tannoy announcement – it brought it home to me, I was competing for my country.”

Christine Anthony, World Athletics Masters Championships: Malaga September 4th to the 16th 2018. West Suffolk and St Edmunds Pacer competed in the 4x400m relay where we won Gold and were 2.4 seconds off a world record. Pictured (left to right on top spot: Yvonne Crilly, Christine Feely and Christine Anthony)Picture: Contributed (4423731)

Anthony said her interest in running had been re-awoken following the death of her husband two years ago.

She said: “When I saw the championships this year were in Malaga – sort of close by – I decided I would apply. I loved the whole thing and hopefully this is the start of my Masters running career.”

She said she has targeted a spot in Toronto in 2020, as well as the European indoors in Poland next year.

She was also nominated for a special award by the British Masters Athletic Federation, in recognition of the difficult few years for the Bury St Edmunds resident.

* The England Masters Inter-area Cross Country Challenge will take place in Nowton Park on Saturday for the first-ever time.

Women will compete over 6km (1pm start) while the men will compete over 8km (2pm start).

Anthony will be among 174 competitors in the high-profile race, which will see world record holder Angela Copson also compete.

Anthony said The Times newspaper is currently following the five-time record holder in the over-70 age group and will be at Nowton Park on Saturday to record Copson’s performance.

It is also a qualifying event for an England team place for November’s UK-wide competition.