Bury St Edmunds teenager Brandon Marshall’s meteoric rise on the basketball court has continued this week with a selection for Wales’ FIBA Under-18s squad.

NEW SEASON: Bury’s Ashley MacDonald, Brandon Marshall, head coach Arron MacDonald and captain Billy Smith

The former County Upper School pupil, who is now at the Colchester Basketball Academy, made his debut for the Welsh Under-20s as a 16-year-old last year.

And now the Bury St Edmunds Basketball Club player will get another chance to shine in a Welsh jersey, after being picked for the country’s Under-18s squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Arron MacDonald, the head coach at Bury St Edmunds Basketball Club, has been delighted with Marshall’s progress since joining the club last year, but puts his achievements down to the teen’s talent and dedication.

“We’re not taking any credit for what Brandon has achieved,” MacDonald said.

“It’s all down to his talent and his dedication. I’m happy that we can help him and be a part of his journey.

“Brandon’s been with us for a year now and has been working on his skills and his mindset.

“We’ve seen this big, shy kid come out of his shell. He’s still very raw at the moment, but he’s a 7ft kid who can shoot three pointers, which is very rare for someone his age.”

MacDonald, whose Bury first team start their 2018-19 campaign with a double-header in the Suffolk Senior Cup this weekend, explains how England’s loss could well be Wales’ gain.

“Basketball England didn’t show any interest in him, which surprised me, but his mum was born in Wales,” MacDonald said. “I got in touch with them on their behalf about playing for Wales and Brandon was then a part of the Futures programme last year, and went to the try outs a few weeks ago.

“He’s now been selected for the Under-18s squad, so he’ll get the opportunity to represent Wales in any of the international tournaments which Wales may be a part of during the season.

“We’re all very proud of what Brandon’s achieved in a really short time at the club.”

The Bulldogs will be hoping to build on their 2017-18 campaign, which saw them finish fourth in Division One, before losing out to Brightlingsea Sledgehammers 95-80 in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Bury open their new season with a trip to Clacton Cannons tonight (7.35pm), and then host Ipswich Saxons at the Skyliner Sports Centre on Sunday (6.15pm).

With new signing, and leading rebounder in the Academies League from last season, Brad Day, set to debut alongside other debutants Cameron Poolton and Patrick Laycock, the new-look Bulldogs will look to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, the Under-17s tip-off their Anglian Basketball Alliance season with a double-header at Dereham Sports Centre on Sunday (3pm).