Manager Richard Wilkins was delighted with how his Needham Market side rose to the challenge of silencing a near-on 1,000-strong crowd to claim a perfect away win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

A Joe Marsden header in the 67th minute proved to be enough to take all three points back down the A14 from Worcestershire.

It also served to lift the Marketmen from 16th to 11th place in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central table ahead of hosting seventh-placed Banbury United tomorrow (3pm).

Football: Southern League..Marsden celebrates winning goal with travelling fans ..Bromsgrove Sporting Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (18327301)

“I thought we were very good at Bromsgrove,” said boss Wilkins.

“In front of a massive crowd of nearly 1,000 I thought the boys looked comfortable throughout and we looked the better team, especially second half.

“Marcus (Garnham) had to make a good save on the stroke of half-time which came at a key time but other than that we weren’t overly troubled. And I thought, on the second half performance, we could have won by another goal or two.”

Football: Southern League..Richard Wilkins Needham Manager ..Bromsgrove Sporting Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (18327306)

The match-winning moment came when Marsden rose to head in Luke Ingram’s cross.

Needham continued their winning momentum on Tuesday, having bounced back from their disappointing Emirates FA Cup humbling at Lowestoft Town with a CSS League Challenge Cup victory at Leiston.

They secured their passage into the league cup’s second round after coming away from St Ives Town with a 2-1 scoreline, sealed with a last-minute winner from Luke Ingram. It came after their 22nd-minute lead from Joe Neal, converting Marsden’s cross, had been wiped out.

“I played a few youngsters who all did well,” said Wilkins, who had five academy players involved on the night.

Football: Southern League..Callum Sturgess takes on Bromsgrove defenders ..Bromsgrove Sporting Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (18327297)

“I thought we were very good first half and the second half was a bit scrappy but we did enough to get through.

“It would be nice now to get a home draw in the next round as we have had about 18 away ones now.”

Looking ahead to the weekend’s visit of Banbury, who have only lost one of their four away games so far (won 2), he said: “It is a big game Saturday at home to Banbury.

Football: Southern League..Joe Marsden heads home the winner ..Bromsgrove Sporting Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (18327298)

“We just want to keep picking up points now to move up into the top half of the table, which is where I think we should be.

“We have got some little targets that we need to be meeting.

“We certainly have to win our home games as much as we can.”

Craig Parker (hamstring) could be involved from the bench after returning to training but recent signing Jordão Diogo is away for the next two weeks on international duty with São Tomé and Príncipe.

* Needham Market Reserves continued their positive start to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North season with a 3-2 win over Diss Town on Saturday – a result that ended the Tangerines’ seven-game winning streak in the league.

The in-form second string will travel to Fakenham Town tomorrow (3pm).