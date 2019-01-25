Marketmen target two home wins to keep play-off push alive

Needham Market have two very different hurdles to negotiate at Bloomfields over the next week if they are to keep their quest for a play-off place alive and well.

Manager Richard Wilkins had always said the weekend’s trip to top five side Stratford Town was not ‘make-or-break’, but the 3-1 defeat in Warwickshire has left the Marketmen with work to do ahead of back-to-back home games.

They have slipped two places to eighth in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central table and have gone from two to four points adrift of the top five ahead of the visits of struggling St Neots Town tomorrow (3pm) and current fifth-place Biggleswade Town in Tuesday’s rearranged fixture (7.45pm).

Football - Needham Vs Banbury United ..Adam Mills strikes the ball at goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (5975097)

It may seem as though the mid-week game will be more important, but Wilkins is wary of placing too much emphasis on that as they look to get back to winning ways.

“The most important thing is Saturday’s game against St Neots who are fighting for their lives and are not going to be pushovers,” he said. “And Biggleswade Town are up next and we want to win both games, and if we do get six points it cements our position around the play-offs.”

The side will be boosted by the return from suspension of forward Adam Mills and defensive midfielder Saw Squire tomorrow, with Wilkins admitting they did miss both at the weekend.

The hosts held a 2-0 advantage by the break and made it 3-0 within 11 minutes of the restart. Needham scored what proved to only be a consolation via top scorer Joe Marsden’s penalty in the 78th minute.

But Wilkins still felt they did well enough to get something from the game on a bobbly pitch that he said caused them to go behind, after a backpass from Callum Sturgess popped up and resulted in Nabil Shariif finishing five minutes before the break. He felt the second, from Jordan Williams’ header from a corner on the stroke of half-time, should not have stood after keeper Jake Jessup was impeded.

“It was a funny game and it just seemed like everything went against us,” he said. “I thought we had the better chances but then we made two mistakes.”

l Meanwhile, the club were due to have their FA disciplinary hearing into their controversial FA Trophy concession to Weymouth at Wembley as the Free Press went to print (see www.buryfreepress.co.uk).

l The club will also need to carry out some building work on their changing rooms to comply with new FA regulations on the minimum size.

Clubs in Steps 3 and 4 will need to ensure all rooms are a minimum of 18 square metres, with Needham’s referee room currently under size.

Clubs that fail to complete the work by the end of July – with a requirement to have planning permission and funding in place by March 31 – will be demoted to Step 5.

Wilkins said there are no concerns for Needham, with a simple construction job needed to comply.

l Needham Market Reserves have brought in the experience of former Hadleigh United manager Shane Wardley as a player to help them off the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table, with relegation a possibility this season.

Following a slip week, they travel to Fakenham Town tomorrow (3pm) looking to close the 10-point gap to safety.