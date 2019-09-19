Needham Market have set up a Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie away to Haverhill Rovers after beating a young Ipswich Town side 3-0 on Tuesday night in the only first round fixture of the competition.

The BetVictor Southern Premier Central team played host to an academy XI side, with goals from captain Gareth Heath, Joe Neal and Callum Sturgess ensuring the Marketmen’s place in the next round.

It was the second of five games the Step 3 team will play this fortnight, with fixtures coming thick and fast. They fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Barwell in the league on Saturday, before bouncing back with the Tuesday night win.

Football: Suffolk Premier Cup ..Needham Market Vs Ipswich Town XI..Needham Celebrate there first goal.. Photographer Ben Pooley. (16838371)

The team are set to now travel to Lowestoft Town for their second qualifying round FA Cup encounter on Saturday (3pm) before again getting on the road to face Leiston in next Tuesday night’s League Challenge Cup Preliminary Round (7.45pm).

Manager Richard Wilkins said: “We do have a busy schedule right now with all the cups too, but, if you’re not careful, you’re out of them all in a week, and that’s not what we want.

“The FA Cup is the main one, we’re focused on making it to the next round, but Tuesday at Leiston is a bit different.

Gallery1

“It’s a cup we are not going to be prioritising to be honest, even if we have just beaten them for the first time in eight years.

“If we beat Lowestoft on Saturday, then I will see it as a chance to give a lot of youngsters a run out. But if we don’t win, then I will have a rethink.”

He will be without Dan Morphew due to a red card in Saturday’s loss to Barwell, as well as Craig Parker, who limped off on Tuesday night with a tight hamstring – the only negative from the game, according to Wilkins.

He said: “It was pleasing, we were excellent in the second half. Ipswich are fit youngsters and they looked very strong at the start – it was a good, even game in the first 20 or so minutes.

“They lost their way a little bit in the second half after we scored our second goal and we started to dominate. We created some good chances and it was good to see Joe Neal get another goal.

“It wasn’t easy, they may be a young team but they are physically very fit and they made us work hard for it first half. It was great to be the one that scored in injury time as well as it seems to be us that normally concede in those moments.

“That came from our better decision making and it is one of the best on-the-ball performances we have produced; both wingers did really well, both full-backs bombed on and we got more players in the box.

“It led to more goals and Heathy has now scored three in three, the only down side is Craig Parker has done his hamstring.

“We’re talking at least two weeks but we’re not sure of the severity, which is a shame for him as he looked really good.”

It was a game played at a frantic pace, with the teams exchanging early half chances before Heath found the net for his third game in a row in the 27th minute.

It was an easy tap-in after great passing play between Parker and Luke Ingram saw them both have shots before Ingram squared the ball to Heath to finish.

Ipswich had chances to equalise but the score remained 1-0 into the interval. Neal then found the home team’s second score in the 52nd minute, the young forward striking home from close range a Heath header that dropped into his path.

Neal ­– and the crowd – thought he had scored again on 77 minutes with a free header, but he drove it into the ground as the visiting ‘keeper managed to get to it.

But Needham did find a third score a minute into added time, with Sturgess making the most of a defensive error to dispossess the young Ipswich keeper and kick the ball into an unmarked goal.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, Baker, D. Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Neal, Parker (Short 52’), Marsden (Diogo 73’) Unused subs: K. Morphew, Finlay Shorten.

Attendance: 197

* Meanwhile, Nick Ingram has rejoined former club Felixstowe & Walton United.